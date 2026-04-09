Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players must group 16 words into four sets of four, each with a shared theme.
NYT Connections Answers (April 9): Puzzle #1032 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections April 9 puzzle mixed gloomy moods, ointments, zodiac signs, and slang. Check hints and full answers here.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with its Thursday, April 9 challenge, and today’s grid had a nice mix of easy and tricky clues. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked very simple, but the real challenge was understanding how their meanings change in different situations. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and answers.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a word puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group shares a common theme.
At first, it may look easy, but many words are placed to trick you. They may look similar but belong to completely different groups.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You can only make four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the correct answers.
Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word is used in daily speech. That is what makes the puzzle fun and a little tricky.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 9)
Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow hint: Not on top of your game.
- Green hint: Applied, not taken.
- Blue hint: You'll find them among the stars.
- Purple hint: Casually speaking.
Extra hints:
- Context shifts meaning!
- Every group has at least one word with the letter “E.”
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Down
- Green: Paste
- Blue: Goat
- Purple: Yoke
If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is:
Full Solution for April 9:
- Yellow (Gloomy): Blue, Dark, Down, Low
- Green (Ointment): Balm, Cream, Paste, Rub
- Blue (Zodiac Symbols): Archer, Fish, Goat, Ram
- Purple (Muscular, Minus 'ed' Sound): Jack, Rip, Shred, Yoke
Today’s puzzle was all about how words can change meaning based on how you look at them. The yellow group was simple, focusing on feeling low or sad. The green group included things you apply to your skin, like cream or balm.
The blue group was fun, linking to zodiac signs like Aries (Ram) and Capricorn (Goat). The purple group was the trickiest, where words like “ripped” or “jacked” were shortened to sound casual.
Overall, this puzzle had a good balance. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed a bit more thinking. A nice daily brain workout.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the NYT Connections puzzle?
How do you play Connections?
You're given 16 words and need to find four groups of four words that share a common theme. Some words are placed to trick you.
What are the difficulty levels in Connections?
Each group has a color indicating its difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).