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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (April 3): Puzzle #1026 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (April 3): Puzzle #1026 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections April 3 puzzle had tricky themes like cocktail glasses and hidden phrases. Check hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Friday, April 3 challenge, and it turned out to be quite tricky. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links felt obvious, others needed a second look. Like always, the game mixed simple ideas with confusing twists, making it fun but a little frustrating too. 

Connections resets every day, and fans keep coming back for this quick brain workout. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four based on a common theme.

It may look easy, but many words are designed to trick you. Some seem like they belong together, but they don’t. That’s where most players make mistakes.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group has a color that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the link is about meaning. Sometimes it’s about how the word is used. And sometimes, it’s about missing parts of a phrase. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 3)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow hint: Characteristics of the Plastics.
  • Green hint: A strong craving.
  • Blue hint: Bar vessels.
  • Purple hint: These words are missing something.

Extra hints:

  • Some words are only one half of a whole.
  • Every group has at least one word with the letter “S.”

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Small
  • Green: Jones
  • Blue: Collins
  • Purple: Ground

Now here are the group themes:

  • Yellow: Catty
  • Green: Hanker (For)
  • Blue: Cocktail Glasses
  • Purple: ___ Control

Full Solution for April 3:

  • Yellow (Catty): Mean, Petty, Small, Snide
  • Green (Hanker (For)): Jones, Long, Lust, Thirst
  • Blue (Cocktail Glasses): Collins, Hurricane, Rocks, Zombie
  • Purple (___ Control): Cruise, Damage, Ground, Mission

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky parts. The yellow group was about negative traits like “mean” and “snide,” which fit together well. The green group needed you to think about words linked to strong desire, like “lust” and “thirst.”

The blue group was interesting because it focused on types of cocktail glasses, which not everyone may know. Words like “Hurricane” and “Zombie” might look random at first but make sense in this theme.

The purple group was the trickiest. Each word fits before “control,” like “ground control” or “mission control.” This needed a bit more thinking compared to the other groups.

Overall, this was a clever puzzle with some sneaky word choices that could easily throw players off.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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