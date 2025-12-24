Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
You Can Now Play FAU-G: Domination In 3rd Person: New Modes, Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool, More Holiday Updates

You Can Now Play FAU-G: Domination In 3rd Person: New Modes, Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool, More Holiday Updates

FAU-G: Domination gets its biggest update yet with third-person gameplay, spectator mode, RPG rewards and an expanded esports calendar featuring a ₹1 crore league prize pool.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

FAU-G: Domination has rolled out a major holiday-season update, adding gameplay upgrades and strengthening its esports ambitions, as Indian-made shooters continue to carve a competitive niche in the mobile gaming market. The update, developed by Dot9 Games in collaboration with nCore Games and published by Nazara, introduces new play mechanics, viewing features, and weapon rewards aimed at sharpening both casual and competitive play.

Alongside the update, the development team has outlined an expanded esports calendar, including the second edition of its national league that now carries a significantly enhanced prize pool and international exposure opportunities for top players.

Spectator Mode And Third-Person Gameplay Go Live

A key addition in the latest update is the introduction of Spectator Mode, allowing players to watch ongoing matches in real time. This feature supports Dot9’s esports-focused development strategy by enabling users to observe high-level play, analyse strategies, and refine their own gameplay techniques through match observation.

 
 
 
 
 
Another widely anticipated upgrade is the addition of a third-person perspective option. Players can now experience FAU-G: Domination in third person across all match formats. The feature addresses long-standing community requests and offers an alternate gameplay view that enhances tactical awareness, movement control, and situational visibility during matches.

RPG Killstreak Adds High-Impact Combat Element

The update also introduces a new RPG-based killstreak mechanic that adds a high-damage weapon reward to the game’s competitive loop. Players who secure three consecutive eliminations in a match can unlock a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, bringing a powerful new layer to moment-to-moment combat scenarios. The killstreak system is designed to reward consistent performance while intensifying match dynamics.

Android users can access the updated version immediately via Google Play, while the iOS release is expected to follow within the coming days.

LAN Events And FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 Get Major Boost

Earlier this month, the FAU-G: Domination team conducted its first offline LAN tournament during GamingCon Mumbai 2025. Branded as the FAU-G Invitation Cup, the event featured competitive matches among top community players, offering exclusive trophies and recognition for winners.

Looking ahead, the esports roadmap now includes FAU-G Bharat League 2.0, which is scheduled to take place early next year in partnership with Leverage and NODWIN Gaming. Qualifier rounds are already underway, setting the stage for an offline LAN finale that will feature leading Indian players.

In a major upgrade to the tournament ecosystem, the total prize pool for FBL 2.0 has been doubled from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. In addition to cash rewards, selected top performers will also be eligible for an all-expenses-paid professional upskilling trip to the United Kingdom through Leverage, focused on game development exposure and training.

The league will conclude with a grand offline LAN championship, with detailed venue and schedule information expected to be announced closer to the event date.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
