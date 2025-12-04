Kamla, FAU-G, Dotson: Best Made-In-India Games Of 2025 You Shouldn't Sleep On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Best Made-In-India Games: 2025 marked one of the biggest years ever for homegrown games. Be it a hit horror indie or a breakneck mobile shooter that reminds you of good ol' CS days, desi developers truly cooked this year. The best bit? Most of the games truly embraced Indian roots, bringing home a slate of games that were not only refreshing, but also very delightfully 'Indian'.

These titles were not just entertaining; they proved that Indian creators can build world-class experiences. If 2025 is a hint of what’s coming, we can't wait to see what 2026 has in store.

Best Made-In-India Games 2025

Best Made-In-India Mobile Game: FAU-G: Domination





Developer: Dot9 Games

Loved playing CS: GO with friends in makeshift LAN parties? Well, FAU-G: Domination can pretty much bring back that adrenaline rush, especially with its fun multiplayer modes. We loved the Arms Race one, where you progress through a series of weapons as you survive rounds.

The operators, from Dhillon to Raaz, are steeped in desiness, and the maps are clever and old-school at the same time. There are also ample esports opportunities and leagues to keep you hooked, should you be tired of a certain 'Indo-futurustic' battle royale out there.

Best Made-In-India PC Game: Detective Dotson





Developer: Masala Games

Detective Dotson is a breath of fresh air, and considering the 500+ AQI levels across the nation, we could all do with some of that right now. Dotson has a bit of everything: casual platforming, clever-but-not-taxing puzzles, a surprisingly engaging mystery, and a setting steeped heavily in Bollywood, Cricket, Chaats, and everything else we love about India.

Every single mission/level is meticulously designed. Dotson and pals look great in their pixellated world, and the music definitely delivers. It's really easy to play on a keyboard or a gamepad, and it doesn't take a beast of a PC to run. So, why not spend a few hours with a certain game that isn't another knockoff of the millions of battle royales and silly platformers out there?

Best Made-In-India Side-Scroller/Platformer: Winds of Arcana: Ruination





Developer: Brewed Games



Once you boot Arcana, you might not readily believe that this was not developed by a certain AAA studio that starts with a U and ends with a T. Classic metroidvania gameplay, where you take control of a PoP-style warrior who constantly wants you to be better with every run-through. Winds of Arcana is not super difficult, but it's certainly challenging for someone who may not have a lot of 2.5D experience, and that is what made this one stand out for us this year.

Kudos to the Bengaluru-based outfit for pulling Arcana off, even if it took over five years of blood and sweat.

Best Made-In-India Horror/Survival: Kamla





Developer: MadMantra Games

As a kid, did you love Ramsay Brothers movies? You know, the Veeranas and the Purani Havelis? No? Are you a Gen Alpha Pro Max? Well, it's time you got an education in classy cringe, and Kamla is the perfect stepping-off point.

You play an '80s tantrik, who must roam around the spooky hallways of a mansion, solve strange puzzles, and steer clear of the horrifying, possessed Kamla, who would love to devour you should she find you. So, you must hide under beds, stay still as the bride menaces past, and successfully exorcise the evil spirit.

This game gets unnerving really fast. The game design dripping in darkness is absolutely delectable, and is able enough to get your palms sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy, quicker than Eminem can finish 'Rap God'.

Best Made-In-India Strategy: Idle Networks: Tech Tycoon





Developer: Faelight Games



Wanna feel like Elon Musk but make it more Matrix? Idle Networks got you covered. A simple, easy-to-get-a-hang-of business simulator where you must make your startup the biggest money-spinning operation out there.

What really catches you by surprise is the minimalist design that is not only simple but detailed at the same time. You start easy, but pretty soon you are micromanaging a dozen things at the same time. However, the game never really taxes you. It's actually relaxing, comforting, and you can actually squeeze in a mini round after a long day of work, which I cannot say for most other grey-cell-burning strategy games out there.

If you're into casual planners, we highly suggest you check Idle Networks out.

Best Upcoming Made-In-India Game (2026): Mukti

Developer: underDOGS Studio

Mukti is a first-person narrative adventure set in an Indian museum, supposedly expected to mix a social-issue-driven story with AAA-level graphics. When we saw the teaser, we almost immediately boarded the hype train and the more we get to know about the game, the more excited we are.

Critics expect it to become a Raji-like global success. We'd hold our cheers (or jeers) until we get our hand on this one. However, one thing's for certain. Muki will certainly grab headlines when it releases next year. All we can do now is wait and watch.