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HomeGamingGTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed! Check Out Official Cover Photo

GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed! Check Out Official Cover Photo

GTA 6 pre-orders will begin on June 25, alongside the release of the game's official cover art.

Reported By : Shayak Majumder | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

GTA 6 Pre-Order: Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25. Alongside the announcement, the company also released the game's official cover art, which has been shared with media outlets and published on the Grand Theft Auto VI website. The pre-order launch marks another major milestone for one of the most eagerly awaited video game releases in recent years.

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News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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