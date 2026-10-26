Can GTA 6 Make You Cheat On Your Partner? Here's What Survey Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ultimately, defining cheating depends on personal boundaries and trust.

The excitement around GTA 6 goes beyond its graphics and gameplay, with fans also curious about the relationship between its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia. As players prepare to explore their lives, an interesting question arises: can developing a romantic connection with a video game character be considered cheating? For instance, if a man playing the game gets involved with a female character, or a woman develops a similar connection with a male character, could their real-life partners see it as infidelity? While these relationships exist in a virtual world, they raise questions about trust, emotional attachment and boundaries in real-life relationships.

A YouGov survey cited by BBC News has explored how people view this question, revealing differing opinions on whether romantic connections with video game characters can be considered cheating.

What Does the Survey Say About Virtual Relationships?

According to the BBC News report citing a YouGov survey of 4,114 adults in Great Britain, opinions differ on whether a romantic connection with a video game character constitutes cheating.

The survey found that 4% of men and 7% of women considered it cheating. Meanwhile, 13% of men and 24% of women said it was not cheating but were uncomfortable with it. A majority of men (62%) and 46% of women considered it not cheating and were comfortable with it. Additionally, 21% of men and 22% of women said they did not know or preferred not to answer.

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GTA 6 Brings Virtual Relationships Into Focus

The debate has gained attention ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The upcoming game features protagonists Jason and Lucia, whose relationship is expected to play an important role in the storyline.

Modern video games allow players to interact with fictional characters and influence their relationships through in-game decisions. As these experiences become more immersive, questions are emerging about whether emotional attachments to virtual characters can affect real-world relationships.

While some people consider these interactions harmless entertainment, others believe they could create discomfort or affect trust between partners.

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Could AI Make Virtual Relationships More Realistic?

Advances in artificial intelligence could make video game characters more interactive and responsive. AI-powered characters may be able to remember previous conversations, respond naturally and adapt their behaviour to players' choices.

These developments could make virtual relationships feel increasingly personal, further fuelling discussions about emotional attachment and fidelity.

However, opinions on virtual relationships vary depending on individual expectations and personal boundaries. For some, interacting romantically with a fictional character is simply part of a game's storyline. For others, the nature of these interactions could become a concern if they affect a real-life relationship.

As gaming technology continues to evolve, the debate over virtual intimacy is likely to grow. Whether such interactions constitute cheating may ultimately depend on how couples define trust, emotional commitment and boundaries in their relationships.