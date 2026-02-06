YRF Rejects Claims Of Using Delhi ‘Missing Girls’ Panic To Promote ‘Mardaani 3’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday strongly denied social media allegations that linked recent viral reports of "missing girls" in Delhi to a promotional strategy for the movie Mardaani 3. The controversy erupted following reports that claimed a massive surge in missing persons in the national capital during the first 15 days of 2026.

These claims were quickly picked up by netizens and political figures, some of whom suggested the "panic" was a calculated publicity stunt for the Rani Mukerji starrer, which was released on January 30, 2026, as the film is based on the similar issue.

However, on Friday, YRF moved to distance itself from the "unethical" marketing accusations and denied any kind of involment in creating hype around reports of missing girls in Delhi.

When ANI reached out to the production house, a YRF spokesperson said in response to the query, "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3's promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this, and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police debunked the speculations around the surge in missing girls in Delhi, clarifying that they are being "pushed through paid promotions."

The police asserted that strict action will be taken against those spreading the rumours, adding that "creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated."

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the Delhi Police wrote in a post on X.

Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi on Thursday said that, compared with previous years, there has been no increase in missing-person reports in the city.

In fact, January 2026 saw fewer such cases than in the same period last year.

"There is no need to fear or panic regarding the missing persons in Delhi, especially children. Compared to the past, there has been no increase in reporting missing persons in Delhi. In January 2026, compared to the same period last year, there has been a drop in reporting missing persons. It is also worth mentioning that Delhi Police follows the policy of fair and transparent reporting of crime," Tyagi said in a video released by Delhi Police.

He added that missing persons can be reported not only at local police stations but also online or via ERSS 112. Under standard operating procedures (SOPs), Delhi Police prioritises locating missing children and acts promptly.

Dedicated missing person squads in districts, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in the Crime Branch, ensure effective action. Tyagi emphasised that no organised gangs have been found involved in cases of missing children or kidnappings.



(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)