Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jude Anthany Joseph exited Bollywood film due to casting disagreement.

Dispute arose over production house calling Mohanlal 'secondary artist'.

Filmmaker sought Mohanlal's confirmation before script completion.

Joseph withdrew, involving lawyer, due to actor's portrayal.

Malyalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph has revealed why he walked away from a proposed Bollywood film starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The director said the project had reached an advanced stage when a disagreement over Mohanlal's role led him to reconsider his decision. According to Jude, he was particularly uncomfortable after the production house referred to the veteran actor as a 'secondary artist'.

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June Anthany Opens Up About The Bollywood Project

Speaking to Club FM, Jude Anthany Joseph recalled how the Hindi film came together. He said several production houses from the Tamil and Telugu industries had approached him with interest in his story, but he eventually chose to develop it as what he described as "a proper Bollywood film" with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Jude had already prepared the basic script for the Hindi adaptation before approaching the production house. Mohanlal was also part of the story from the outset, with the filmmaker planning an important role for the veteran actor.

He said, "The basic script was almost complete. We had also discussed the story with the production house. At that time, Lal sir had a role in the story. It was an important role. However, they asked me to complete the screenplay first."

Jude Wanted Mohanlal's Participation Confirmed

As work on the screenplay progressed, Jude said he made his position clear to the production house. He was prepared to finish the script, but wanted confirmation that Mohanlal would be part of the project.

He said, "At that point, I put forward a demand to them. I told them that I could complete the script, but my condition was that Lal sir should be confirmed for the project."

The response from the makers, however, became a crucial point of disagreement. Jude said the production house wanted to assess the completed screenplay before deciding on the actors being considered for the film.

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Why Jude Anthany Walked Away From The Film

For Jude, the reference to Mohanlal as a secondary artist crossed a line. He said the actor was one of the country's finest performers and already had a significant character in the proposed story.

"I did not like the fact that they referred to Lal sir, who is one of the finest actors in India, as a secondary artist. So I decided to walk away from the project," Jude said.

He added, "The entire conversation happened through email. They would send me an email, and I would respond to it. Eventually, I brought my lawyer into the matter and withdrew from the project. In the end, I also got them to sign a non-disclosure agreement."