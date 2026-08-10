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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Referred To Mohanlal Sir As Secondary Artist': Jude Anthany Joseph Reveals Why He Quit Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

'Referred To Mohanlal Sir As Secondary Artist': Jude Anthany Joseph Reveals Why He Quit Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

Jude Anthany Joseph reveals why he walked away from a proposed Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood film after a production house referred to Mohanlal as a 'secondary artist'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jude Anthany Joseph exited Bollywood film due to casting disagreement.
  • Dispute arose over production house calling Mohanlal 'secondary artist'.
  • Filmmaker sought Mohanlal's confirmation before script completion.
  • Joseph withdrew, involving lawyer, due to actor's portrayal.

Malyalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph has revealed why he walked away from a proposed Bollywood film starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The director said the project had reached an advanced stage when a disagreement over Mohanlal's role led him to reconsider his decision. According to Jude, he was particularly uncomfortable after the production house referred to the veteran actor as a 'secondary artist'.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal Apologises After Sydney Show Got Postponed Over Australia Visa Delay, Says 'I Am Helpless'

June Anthany Opens Up About The Bollywood Project

Speaking to Club FM, Jude Anthany Joseph recalled how the Hindi film came together. He said several production houses from the Tamil and Telugu industries had approached him with interest in his story, but he eventually chose to develop it as what he described as "a proper Bollywood film" with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Jude had already prepared the basic script for the Hindi adaptation before approaching the production house. Mohanlal was also part of the story from the outset, with the filmmaker planning an important role for the veteran actor.

He said, "The basic script was almost complete. We had also discussed the story with the production house. At that time, Lal sir had a role in the story. It was an important role. However, they asked me to complete the screenplay first."

Jude Wanted Mohanlal's Participation Confirmed

As work on the screenplay progressed, Jude said he made his position clear to the production house. He was prepared to finish the script, but wanted confirmation that Mohanlal would be part of the project.

He said, "At that point, I put forward a demand to them. I told them that I could complete the script, but my condition was that Lal sir should be confirmed for the project."

The response from the makers, however, became a crucial point of disagreement. Jude said the production house wanted to assess the completed screenplay before deciding on the actors being considered for the film.

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Why Jude Anthany Walked Away From The Film

For Jude, the reference to Mohanlal as a secondary artist crossed a line. He said the actor was one of the country's finest performers and already had a significant character in the proposed story.

"I did not like the fact that they referred to Lal sir, who is one of the finest actors in India, as a secondary artist. So I decided to walk away from the project," Jude said.

He added, "The entire conversation happened through email. They would send me an email, and I would respond to it. Eventually, I brought my lawyer into the matter and withdrew from the project. In the end, I also got them to sign a non-disclosure agreement."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jude Anthany Joseph walk away from a proposed Bollywood film?

He withdrew because of a disagreement over Mohanlal's role. The production house referred to the veteran actor as a

Which actor was set to star in Jude Anthany Joseph's Bollywood project?

Ayushmann Khurrana was slated to star in the film. Jude Anthany Joseph also planned an important role for veteran actor Mohanlal in his original script.

What was Jude Anthany Joseph's condition regarding Mohanlal's participation?

Jude insisted on confirmation that Mohanlal would be part of the project before he would complete the screenplay. He had an important role for the actor in mind.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Ayushmann Khurrana ENtertainment News Jude Anthany Joseph Mohanlal Secondary Artist
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