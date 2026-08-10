Ravi Kishan Reacts To Memes On Him, Says Gen Z Connects With His ‘Imperfections’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan embraces viral meme fame from his video clips.

Organic trend involves official accounts, fostering broad engagement.

Unfiltered personality helps connect with new Gen Z audience.

Ravi Kishan has found an unlikely audience on social media, thanks to a wave of memes built around his videos and signature expressions. The actor-politician says he is enjoying the attention rather than taking it too seriously, even liking memes made about him. Clips such as ‘Jaldi The Late’, ‘Home From Work’ and the ‘Money follows’ moment have turned his dramatic delivery into Gen Z internet humour. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kishan said the trend has been organic and has involved official handles. He believes his unfiltered personality and willingness to accept imperfections have helped people connect with him online.

Ravi Kishan Embraces The Meme Wave

Ravi Kishan is no longer just the subject of internet jokes; he is actively keeping track of them. The actor-politician told Hindustan Times that the sudden popularity of his clips feels unlike anything he has experienced before, either as an actor or politician. Kishan said, “Something entirely different is happening; this is madness. It is the month of Shravan, and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone - actor or politician - in this country. It is madness. People say all sorts of things to become popular, and my vow of silence became even more popular.”

The trend has expanded beyond individual users, with official social media accounts, including the BJP, Delhi Police and the Maharashtra government, joining the meme conversation. “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a like as well,” he said.

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Gen Z Connects With His Unfiltered Persona

The meme boom has given Kishan a new kind of visibility among younger social media users. He said many people who had not previously followed his work are now curious to know more about him. “No one had discovered me before. Now they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity,” he said.

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Social media users have also given him new nicknames, including ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ and ‘today's Osho’. Kishan believes these names reflect how audiences have responded to his straightforward personality. “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today's Osho and whatnot. They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one among them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I, and I accept that as well. I speak from the heart, and people like my truth,” he said.

Family Surprised By Sudden Popularity

The scale of the online response has left Kishan's family surprised as well. He said his 85-year-old mother and other family members have struggled to take in how quickly his old and new clips have travelled across social media. “My 85-year-old mother, my family members and I are just speechless. Their prayers have increased, and my faith in Mahadev gives me the inner strength to remain at peace,” he said.

Kishan also spoke about Instagram's growing influence and how social media can bring people together, particularly when they feel isolated. “Somewhere, I feel Instagram has become a very powerful medium. People are very lonely in their personal lives, and when something on social media connects with them or entertains them, they connect with it and accept it as family,” he said.

For now, Kishan appears content to watch the meme wave unfold and participate in it himself. On the work front, he will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie.