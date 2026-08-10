Fire Breaks Out At Gujarat Secretariat In Gandhinagar

A fire broke out in the basement of a building at the Gujarat Secretariat in Gandhinagar on Monday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. According to Gandhinagar civic body's in-charge Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Patel, the fire control room received information about the blaze at around 7.50 am. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the Secretariat.

Fire personnel found that the blaze was restricted to the basement of Block 9, Patel said. After nearly two hours of firefighting efforts, the flames were brought under control. Cooling operations were subsequently launched at the site.

A record room located in the basement was completely gutted in the fire. Officials said the extent of damage to documents and property was yet to be assessed.

"We have brought the fire under control; however, due to the lack of ventilation in the basement, there is heavy smoke inside, and we are currently working to clear it out," Patel said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.