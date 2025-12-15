Looking Back: Celebrities Who Tied The Knot In 2025

The year 2025 will be remembered as one filled with love, commitment, and memorable wedding celebrations across the entertainment industry. From hush-hush ceremonies to lavish multi-day affairs, several celebrities chose this year to begin new chapters of their lives. Whether rooted in tradition or marked by modern simplicity, these weddings captured public attention and dominated headlines throughout the year.

Intimate Ceremonies That Made Headlines

One of the most talked-about weddings of the year was that of Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. After months of speculation, the couple confirmed their relationship through their wedding photographs. They exchanged vows on December 1 in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The duo had earlier collaborated on The Family Man Season 2, adding to public curiosity around their relationship.

Another low-key yet widely discussed wedding was Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s. After being together for several years, the couple registered their marriage on June 4 in an intimate in-house ceremony in Mumbai, opting for a quiet celebration over grandeur.

Similarly, singer Darshan Raval married his longtime best friend Dharal Surelia on January 18. Their traditional wedding, reportedly held in Udaipur, reflected simplicity and warmth rather than spectacle.

Grand Celebrations and Multi-Day Festivities

Several couples opted for elaborate festivities. YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli married Vrishank Khanal on February 25 after a three-day celebration in Karjat, Maharashtra. The wedding blended Hindu rituals with Nepali traditions to honour the groom’s heritage.

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff also celebrated their love in style. Although the couple registered their marriage in April 2024, they hosted a traditional wedding ceremony on January 2 in Mahabaleshwar, surrounded by family and friends.

Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding stood out for its extended celebrations. Their festivities began with a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 12 and concluded with a Hindu wedding in Mumbai on February 21, spanning more than a month.

Unique Weddings and Cultural Blends

Some weddings reflected cultural diversity and unique formats. Rapper Raftaar married Manraj Jawanda on January 31 with two ceremonies—first a South Indian wedding in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by a Punjabi wedding at a Gurudwara.

Singer Anuv Jain chose Valentine’s Day to marry Hridi Narang in Delhi, celebrating with traditional North Indian rituals across multiple ceremonies.

Actor Prateik Smita Patil married Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day at his late mother Smita Patil’s Mumbai residence, a deeply personal choice that drew attention due to notable family absences.

Television actor Avika Gor tied the knot with Milind Chandwani on September 30, with their wedding broadcast on national television. Actress Saaraa Khan also surprised fans by registering her marriage with Krish Pathak in October, later hosting both a nikaah and a Hindu wedding in December.