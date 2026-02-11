Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'When I've Fallen…,' Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note For Maanayata On 18th Anniversary

'When I've Fallen…,' Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note For Maanayata On 18th Anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned a deeply emotional note for his wife, Maanayata, on their 18th wedding anniversary.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata, continue to set profound relationship goals. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to Maanayata, marking their 18th wedding anniversary.

The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' star shared a heartfelt post, featuring a series of rare, candid photographs and family moments that offer a glimpse into their private world.

In his caption, Sanjay did not shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role Maanayata has played in his life, particularly during his most challenging phases.
"Thank you, Mama, for always being there, for picking me up whenever I fell, and for standing by me through thick and thin. You are the heartbeat of this family," the actor wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008, have become one of the industry's most loved pairs. Maanayata also celebrated the day with her own nostalgic tribute. She shared a reel highlighting their journey together, specifically mentioning a cherished memory of the duo riding a scooter through the streets of Budapest.

The anniversary celebration also highlighted their life as parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Fans and film industry colleagues, including sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the couple's "unbreakable" spirit.

From Sanjay's legal battles to his more recent health victory over lung cancer, Maanayata has been consistently credited as the primary pillar of his recovery and career resurgence.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film 'The Raja Saab' directed and written by Maruthi and was produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.
Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', scheduled for release on 19 March 2026. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata celebrate their wedding anniversary?

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. This date would correspond to February 11, 2026, based on the provided tweet.

What did Sanjay Dutt express in his anniversary tribute to Maanayata?

Sanjay Dutt expressed deep gratitude for Maanayata's unwavering support through his life's challenges. He called her the

How did Maanayata celebrate their anniversary?

Maanayata celebrated by sharing a reel highlighting their journey together, including a cherished memory of them riding a scooter in Budapest.

What upcoming films are mentioned for Sanjay Dutt?

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'The Raja Saab' and will also be seen in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Maanayata
