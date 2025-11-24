When Global Media Crowned Dharmendra ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’

Dharmendra, the evergreen Bollywood icon, may be best remembered as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema for his action-packed roles and commanding screen presence, but his early career painted a very different picture. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, he was celebrated as one of the industry’s most handsome leading men, admired for his boyish charm and romantic appeal. His striking looks earned him international recognition, with several foreign publications naming him among the world’s most attractive men.

The world’s most handsome man

As Dharmendra rose to stardom, magazines both in India and abroad frequently featured him in top rankings of global male icons. Some even placed him above Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs. Reflecting on these comparisons in an interview with Lehren Retro, Dharmendra said, "Some people compared me to a Hollywood star, but maine uski picture hi nahin dekhi thi (I had never seen his films). I went and watched his film, then, and then I thought maybe from the side, I do look like him a little. Mujhe khud bhi lagne laga (I myself started feeling like that)."

A final farewell

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday morning at his residence in Juhu. The actor had been battling health issues for weeks and was hospitalized earlier this month. Despite premature reports of his death on November 10, his family confirmed he was stable and recovering. After returning home, he succumbed to his illness on 24 November. The veteran actor was later cremated at the Pavan Hans Crematorium, with family members present to pay their respects.

Born in 1935 in Ludhiana, Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over the following decades, he emerged as Bollywood’s iconic leading man, delivering hits like Bandini, Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. Revered as the ‘He-Man of India,’ he seamlessly transitioned from romantic hero to action star and later excelled in character-driven roles, including performances in Johnny Gaddaar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His swan song, Ikkis, is slated for release next month.