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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRiteish Deshmukh’s 'Raja Shivaji' Crosses Rs Rs 50 Crore Mark As 'Patriot' Slows Down And 'Ek Din' Continues To Struggle

Riteish Deshmukh’s 'Raja Shivaji' Crosses Rs Rs 50 Crore Mark As 'Patriot' Slows Down And 'Ek Din' Continues To Struggle

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji crosses Rs 50 crore net in India, while Patriot witnesses a 22.5% drop and Ek Din continues its weak theatrical run.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji crosses Rs 50 crore net in India within seven days.
  • Patriot sees collection dip domestically but strong overseas support.
  • Ek Din struggles to gain momentum, collecting Rs 4.20 crore net.
  • Raja Shivaji shows stability with minimal day-to-day collection drop.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has emerged as the clear frontrunner, crossing the Rs 50 crore net mark in India within just seven days. Meanwhile, Patriot witnessed a noticeable dip in collections despite strong overseas support, and Ek Din continued to struggle for momentum at cinemas.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 150 Mark Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

Raja Shivaji Day 7 Box Office Collection

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama has completed a successful first week at the box office. Raja Shivaji, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, added Rs 4 crore net on Day 7 across 6,128 shows. The latest figure marks only a 5.9% drop from the previous day’s Rs 4.25 crore collection, signalling steady audience interest.

Out of the Day 7 earnings, the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore, while the Marathi edition collected Rs 2.75 crore. With this, the film’s India gross collection has climbed to Rs 62.42 crore, while the total India net collection now stands at Rs 52.65 crore.

The film had already collected Rs 33.9 crore during its opening weekend, and its weekday hold has further strengthened its theatrical run.

Patriot Day 7 Box Office Collection

Patriot witnessed a sharper decline on Day 7. The film earned Rs 0.93 crore net across 1,799 shows, marking a 22.5% fall from its previous day collection of Rs 1.20 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 31.30 crore, while the India net total has reached Rs 26.98 crore so far. Overseas markets, however, continue to support the film strongly. Internationally, Patriot has grossed Rs 41.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 72.80 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Patriot has so far collected Rs 26.05 crore net in India, while the India gross stands at Rs 30.22 crore. Its overseas performance remains the strongest contributor to its overall worldwide total.

Ek Din Day 7 Box Office Collection

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din has struggled to build momentum ever since its release. On Day 7, the film collected Rs 0.19 crore net and Rs 0.21 crore gross in India.

The movie was screened across 1,104 shows with an occupancy of 8.4%. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 4.20 crore after the first week.

The film had opened with Rs 1.37 crore on Day 1, but collections dipped sharply afterwards. On Wednesday, it earned only Rs 25 lakh, followed by Rs 39 lakh on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

'Raja Shivaji' Vs 'Patriot' Vs 'Ek Din'

After seven days in cinemas, Raja Shivaji has comfortably emerged as the strongest performer among the three releases. With Rs 52.65 crore net in India and only a 5.9% Day 7 drop, the film has shown impressive stability and audience acceptance.

Patriot, although ahead globally with Rs 72.80 crore worldwide gross, recorded a much steeper 22.5% decline on Day 7. The film’s domestic performance remains below expectations, even as overseas collections continue to keep its overall numbers healthy.

On the other hand, Ek Din has faced the toughest week at the box office. With just Rs 4.20 crore net in India after seven days and low occupancy levels, the film has struggled to connect with audiences in theatres.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Riteish Deshmukh Mohanlal Mammootty Patriot Raja Shivaji Ek Din
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