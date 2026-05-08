Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Munmun Dutta mourns loss of beloved stray pet dog.

Dutta shared emotional photos and videos expressing heartbreak.

She detailed the dog's merciless killing and brutal end.

Dutta is a known advocate for animal welfare.

Actress Munmun Dutta took to her social media account to mourn the loss of her stray fur baby and poured her heart out in a post.

The actress revealed that she lost her stray pet dog whom she lovingly called her “oldest baby.” Sharing an emotional carousel of photos and videos, the actress expressed her heartbreak, saying her pet did not deserve such a painful end.

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In the carousel, Munmun was seen spending tender moments with the stray dog. From petting her, holding her close, to cuddling showering her with affection, the post featured all of their adorable moments.

In another video, the furry companion was seen cuddling up to the actress.

One of the pictures also captured Munmun gently holding the dog’s face probably talking to her with love.

Expressing her heartbreak, Munmun wrote,

“This has hit me the hardest.

My heart is broken She was my sweetest, calm soul who was also my oldest baby.

I would go miles to take care of her.

I knew she would leave one day but I always thought I would be around and she would leave peacefully.

Talking about her fur baby's demise, Munmun wrote, “Never in my wildest dream had I imagined her being killed this mercilessly and torn into pieces and that her body being dragged far away. I cannot erase the vision of her tortured, mutilated lifeless body. SHE DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE THIS WAY.”

She further wrote, “I am shattered, my core is shaken and I wonder why would such an innocent sweet soul meet such a cruel end.”

Talking about the actress, Munmun is an absolute advocate of healthy environment and is an ardent animal lover as well.

Recently, Munmun had shared an adorable glimpse of her morning routine as she introduced her newest rescue kitten.

Taking to her social media account, the actress had posted a clip showing the tiny kitten sitting on her lap as she began her make-up routine. The curious little kitty kept looking around and observing every move.

The actress, for the uninitiated, frequently uses her platform to highlight animal welfare and the importance of caring for strays.

On the professional front, Munmun has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and currently is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)