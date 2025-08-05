Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, currently in the United States promoting his upcoming film The Bengal Files, has alleged that multiple FIRs have been filed against him across different cities in India. The director took to social media on Tuesday to accuse West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating a legal campaign aimed at obstructing the release of the film, which is set to hit theatres on 5 September.

In a video shared online, Vivek stated, “I am in the USA promoting The Bengal Files. I must tell you, it’s one of the most defining, one of the most important films on Hindu genocide… But while I am here, the ruling party of West Bengal and their members have been filing so many FIRs against us in different cities, in different cities and thanas.”

Vivek Agnihotri on his film's release

Despite securing relief from the Calcutta High Court, Agnihotri claimed that new FIRs were being filed even while the case was being heard. The filmmaker argued that this tactic is being used to hinder the film’s promotion and burden his team with legal hurdles.

“I have great faith in the Indian judiciary, especially the Calcutta High Court… But as the case was being heard in the High Court, at the same time, they filed more FIRs,” he said. “The ruling party wants to trap us with so many legal hassles, so many legal battles, so that we cannot focus on the promotion of the film.”

Agnihotri also raised pointed questions about the intention behind the FIRs. “Are they against me? Are they against the film? Or are they against the truth?” he asked, further claiming that permission to shoot The Bengal Files in West Bengal was denied. “We had to shoot it in Mumbai,” he added.

Highlighting what he perceives as an attempt to stifle dissent, the filmmaker noted, “This strategy has been deployed by them for a very, very long time.” He also reiterated his commitment to ensure the film reaches the public, especially the youth, despite limited resources.

In his concluding remarks, Vivek said the film’s trailer will be released in West Bengal itself. “Nobody could silence me,” he declared.

About The Bengal Files

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and forms the third part of Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

In his social media post, Agnihotri wrote: “Important & Urgent: Multiple FIRs have been filed against me by the West Bengal govt for making #TheBengalFiles. The Hon’ble High Court has stayed them. Why do they want to silence us? Why are they so scared of the truth? I will not be silenced.”