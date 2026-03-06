Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Vijay’s recent public appearance with Trisha Krishnan has triggered a storm of debate online, especially after filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan praised the actor’s “guts” on social media. The comment quickly sparked criticism from several users who accused the director of endorsing rumours surrounding Vijay’s personal life.

As the controversy escalated, Mohan G stepped forward to clarify his remarks, insisting that his statement was misunderstood and that he was not supporting any alleged affair.

Vijay And Trisha’s Wedding Appearance Sparks Online Buzz

Vijay and Trisha latest. pic.twitter.com/7HGv0XgW1i — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) March 5, 2026

The conversation began after Vijay and Trisha were spotted together at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai. Photos and videos from the event soon circulated widely on social media, attracting significant attention from fans and observers alike.

The appearance came shortly after reports surfaced claiming that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce in a Chennai court. According to reports, the petition allegedly cited infidelity and an alleged relationship with another actress.

While neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the rumours, their joint appearance at the event quickly became a trending topic across social media platforms.

Mohan G’s Viral ‘Guts’ Comment Draws Criticism

Actor vijay sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumors.. He has guts👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/sfJZkekBJv — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) March 5, 2026

Amid the online chatter, director Mohan G reacted to the viral images by posting a picture of Vijay and Trisha on X (formerly Twitter). His caption read, “Actor vijay sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumors.. He has guts.”

The remark immediately drew criticism from several users, many of whom questioned the director’s stance. One social media user responded strongly, writing, “I had great respect & hope on u as a director. I believed you stood for something good, for our culture & dharma. But this post reveals the truth. It shows how the film industry will do anything for fame & money. The values shown in movies rarely reflect real life. Unfollowing U.”

The backlash quickly intensified as more users joined the discussion.

Director Clarifies: ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’

They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way.. I appreciated that guts.. It doesn't mean am supporting illegal affairs.. If you all doesn't get this means what can I do.. Fall in Narratives as usual.. https://t.co/VW2P56I1Es — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) March 6, 2026

Facing mounting criticism, Mohan G later issued a clarification explaining what he meant by his earlier comment. Addressing the controversy, he wrote, “They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way.. I appreciated that guts.. It doesn't mean am supporting illegal affairs.. If you all doesn't get this means what can I do.. Fall in Narratives as usual.”

When another user questioned whether Vijay was setting the right example for younger audiences, the director responded with another pointed remark. He wrote, “Many good leaders there in Tamilnadu who still fighting and struggling hard to get a place in politics.. Did younger generation followed them.. Even in movies also all following drug and violence based movies only.. Still Anbumani annan and Annamalai ji struggling to prove them.. This is Tamilnadu politics for u..”

Despite the clarification, the debate continued online.

Internet Continues To React

Many users remained unconvinced by the explanation and continued to criticise the filmmaker. One commenter wrote, “What an explanation! Now I understand why your films are like this.”

Another questioned the narrative surrounding the controversy, writing, “What narrative? Wife exposed husband having extra marital affair with an actress and ready to expose with proofs. Is this a fake narrative?”

Others also expressed discomfort with the situation. One user remarked, “This guy is exposing himself when defending a cheater,” while another commented, “Where's the question of illegal affair when divorce has been filed?”