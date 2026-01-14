Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Mumbai wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben on Tuesday night was meant to be a glittering finale to their wedding celebrations. Instead, the star-studded evening quickly turned into a talking point for Bollywood watchers, thanks to one unexpected detail that set social media buzzing.

While A-listers like Salman Khan and Mouni Roy drew their share of attention, it was actor Veer Pahariya’s solo arrival that sparked the most speculation. His presence at the lavish do comes amid persistent rumours suggesting trouble in his relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, making his appearance impossible to view in isolation.

Veer Pahariya arrives alone, fuels speculation

Veer made a striking entry in a sleek all-black outfit, looking polished and confident as he walked into the venue. In videos circulating online, the actor is seen warmly greeting groom Stebin Ben before embracing Nupur Sanon in a heartfelt hug. He was also spotted exchanging pleasantries with Kriti Sanon, who turned heads in a green saree as she celebrated her sister’s big night.

Though Veer appeared relaxed and cheerful, Tara Sutaria’s absence did not go unnoticed. The couple, who have been a constant presence together at industry events and music concerts since mid-2025, have rarely attended high-profile gatherings separately. Unsurprisingly, many fans interpreted the solo appearance as a “soft launch of their single status”.

Are Veer and Tara really over?

Speculation around the Pahariya-Sutaria relationship first picked up momentum earlier this month following two incidents that quickly snowballed online. One involved a viral, edited clip from a Mumbai concert that claimed Veer appeared uncomfortable while Tara shared a friendly moment on stage with the singer.

Tara was quick to dismiss the chatter, calling the clip “paid PR and fabricated narratives”, while Veer stood by her, sharing the “raw footage” to counter the claims. Despite their clarifications, the incident invited intense and, many felt, unnecessary scrutiny.

More fuel was added to the rumour mill days later when Veer was photographed at a private airport leaving for a vacation with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor. Tara’s absence from what appeared to be a close-knit family-and-friends trip immediately caught fans’ attention, triggering fresh questions about the status of their relationship.

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s grand Mumbai reception

The reception marked the final celebration following Nupur and Stebin’s picturesque weddings in Udaipur, where the couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The Mumbai bash saw a heavy turnout from the film fraternity.

Salman Khan made a grand entry, while Kriti Sanon stood by her sister, looking elegant in an olive-green velvet saree and accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Celebrities including Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh and Neha Dhupia added to the glamour, ensuring the night lived up to its star-studded billing.

What lies ahead for Veer Pahariya?

Professionally, Veer Pahariya stepped into Bollywood in 2025 with Sky Force, where he played a young pilot alongside Akshay Kumar. While neither Veer nor Tara Sutaria has publicly addressed the breakup rumours, his decision to attend one of the season’s biggest industry weddings alone has left fans wondering whether one of Bollywood’s most talked-about new couples has quietly gone their separate ways.