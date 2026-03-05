Limoblaze's tweet about not being invited to Tom Holland's wedding went viral due to a mistaken identity. He accidentally tagged the English cricketer instead of the actor.
‘I’ve Never Even Met You’: Tom Holland Reacts After Limoblaze Jokes About Not Being Invited To His Wedding
A viral tweet by Limoblaze about Tom Holland’s “wedding” took an unexpected turn after he tagged the wrong Tom Holland — and the cricketer’s witty reply had the internet laughing.
A playful tweet by musician Limoblaze has unexpectedly turned into a viral moment online, all thanks to a classic case of mistaken identity. What began as a light-hearted joke about Tom Holland not inviting him to a wedding soon spiralled into an amusing exchange that caught the attention of social media users everywhere.
The twist? Limoblaze didn’t tag the Spider-Man star at all. Instead, he accidentally mentioned another Tom Holland, the English cricketer, leading to a hilarious conversation that quickly spread across the internet.
Limoblaze’s Tweet That Started It All
Tom Holland @holland_tom didn’t invite me to his wedding, that’s pretty disappointing innit. pic.twitter.com/eYMtf3AlPY— LIMOBLAZE (@Limoblaze) March 3, 2026
The viral moment began when Limoblaze shared a GIF captioned “I thought we were friends.” Alongside it, he wrote:
“Tom Holland @holland_tom didn’t invite me to his wedding, that’s pretty disappointing innit.”
However, eagle-eyed users soon noticed something unusual. Instead of tagging the Hollywood actor known for playing Spider-Man, the musician had actually tagged Tom Holland, the English cricketer.
Realising the mix-up, Limoblaze later replied to his own tweet and corrected the mistake, writing:
“Wrong tom 😂 @TomHolland1996”
The Cricketer’s Hilarious Reply
That’s partly because I’ve never even met you, and partly because it was 32 years ago. https://t.co/GJaAJrRNMy— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) March 4, 2026
The unexpected tag prompted a witty response from the cricketer, who decided to join the fun. Replying to Limoblaze, he joked:
“That’s partly because I’ve never even met you, and partly because it was 32 years ago.”
The cheeky remark quickly amused users, adding another layer of humour to the already viral exchange.
Limoblaze then responded light-heartedly to the cricketer, saying:
“Ehh it wasn’t my good fella Tom. Sorry bout that and here’s a 32 years long congratulations 🎉”
To which the cricketer simply replied:
“Thank you!”
Real Wedding Photo Or AI Creation? Internet Can’t Decide
Picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s WEDDING photo is going viral online! 💍✨— PopPulse (@PoppPulse) March 2, 2026
Fans are confused whether it’s AI-the real deal — the image looks incredibly convincing. pic.twitter.com/Y8uL9VdCBO
A single image circulating online has triggered intense debate among fans. The alleged wedding photograph featuring Zendaya and Tom Holland has spread rapidly across social media, leaving viewers divided over whether the moment captured is genuine or digitally created.
While some users immediately celebrated the supposed wedding moment, others quickly raised concerns about the image’s authenticity. The discussion has since evolved into a broader debate about how artificial intelligence is reshaping online content and celebrity rumours.
Comments such as "Using AI for everything now" and "Sick of these fake pics" quickly began appearing across posts as users questioned whether the viral image could be trusted.
A quick search across the internet has revealed no earlier appearance of the photo, adding to the mystery surrounding it. Meanwhile, several AI-detection tools have reportedly suggested that the image has around a 56% probability of being AI-generated.
