Sonu Sood Offers Free Stay To People Stranded In Dubai, Says ‘No Conditions, Just Humanity’

Actor Sonu Sood said he is offering free accommodation to travellers stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations and who have no place to stay. His social media post comes amid rising tensions in West Asia following a joint military strike by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sonu Sood Offers Free Stay

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sonu Sood said that the ongoing situation has left many people stranded in Dubai. He added that he is offering free accommodation to anyone in need. “War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai,” Sonu Sood said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that he is offering a free stay to people irrespective of their nationality.

“If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity,” Sood said.

The 52-year-old actor also urged those in need to directly message him and asked people to reshare his post so it could reach those who urgently require help.

In a video shared along with the post, he reassured stranded travellers that they would have a place to stay. “Hi everyone. If anyone is stuck in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure that you get a free of cost accommodation,” he said in the video shared along with the post.

He further added that people, irrespective of their nationality, could reach out to him through Instagram or Dugasta Properties.

“To all our fellow Indians and people of any nationality who are stranded in Dubai, please DM me on Instagram or contact Dugasta Properties. We will ensure you get free accommodation until you are able to return to your country,” he said.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Social media users praised the actor for his gesture, calling it a true act of humanity.

“No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. Thank you, Sonu, for showing the world what compassion looks like in action,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Sonu bhai, you are truly loved. First you helped get our “Chota Don” released, and now this new initiative of yours has won even more hearts. Acts like these reflect your kindness and humanity. Much love and respect for you from Pakistan.”

“I salute your humanity, your sacrifice and dedication, you are a true hero, not a film hero!” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “This is what real humanity looks like. Salute to Sonu Sood for stepping up again.”

“Sir, you have won our hearts. The UAE government has made both hotel room and food free for tourists. There is no problem of any kind,” shared a fifth.