TV Actor Zeeshan Khan Escapes Unhurt After Late-Night Car Crash In Mumbai’s Versova

Television actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan escaped unharmed after being involved in a car accident in Mumbai’s Versova area on Monday evening. As per reports, the mishap occurred around 8 pm while Khan was returning home from the gym, when his vehicle collided with another car carrying an elderly couple.

Zeeshan escapes car accident

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from either side, though the impact caused significant damage to both vehicles. Following the crash, Khan is said to have gone to a nearby police station to officially lodge a complaint regarding the incident.

About Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan stepped into television in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus, and later appeared in Parvarrish Season 2 on Sony TV. His breakthrough came with the role of Aryan Khanna in Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya, followed by appearances in Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin.

His stint on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT further pushed him into the spotlight. Known for his composed demeanour and candid approach, he became a popular figure on the show. His journey, however, was cut short after a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Divya Agarwal eventually lifted the trophy that season, followed by Nishant Bhat as runner-up.

Post the reality show, Khan has been featured in multiple music videos and continues to maintain a strong digital presence. With 919K followers on Instagram, his social media fanbase is nearing the one-million mark.