Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionTV Actor Zeeshan Khan Escapes Unhurt After Late-Night Car Crash In Mumbai’s Versova

TV Actor Zeeshan Khan Escapes Unhurt After Late-Night Car Crash In Mumbai’s Versova

Zeeshan Khan was involved in a car crash in Versova while returning from the gym. No injuries were reported, though both vehicles were damaged, and he later filed an official complaint.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan escaped unharmed after being involved in a car accident in Mumbai’s Versova area on Monday evening. As per reports, the mishap occurred around 8 pm while Khan was returning home from the gym, when his vehicle collided with another car carrying an elderly couple.

Zeeshan escapes car accident

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from either side, though the impact caused significant damage to both vehicles. Following the crash, Khan is said to have gone to a nearby police station to officially lodge a complaint regarding the incident.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

About Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan stepped into television in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus, and later appeared in Parvarrish Season 2 on Sony TV. His breakthrough came with the role of Aryan Khanna in Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya, followed by appearances in Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

His stint on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT further pushed him into the spotlight. Known for his composed demeanour and candid approach, he became a popular figure on the show. His journey, however, was cut short after a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Divya Agarwal eventually lifted the trophy that season, followed by Nishant Bhat as runner-up.

Post the reality show, Khan has been featured in multiple music videos and continues to maintain a strong digital presence. With 919K followers on Instagram, his social media fanbase is nearing the one-million mark.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zeeshan Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget