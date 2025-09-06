Television actor Ashish Kapoor, known for his roles in Saraswatichandra and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody after being accused of rape by a woman in Delhi. The case, which surfaced in August, continues to unfold with new developments in the investigation.

Allegations Against Ashish Kapoor

According to police, the complainant alleged that Kapoor sexually assaulted her inside a washroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. The woman, who reportedly met Kapoor on Instagram, stated that she was invited to the gathering by the actor.

#UPDATE | TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14 days judicial custody by Tis Hazari Court



He was arrested by the Delhi Police over allegations of sexually assaulting a woman at a house party in Delhi. https://t.co/IoNelQXUtR — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Initially, the FIR included Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two unknown persons. However, the complainant later revised her statement, naming only Kapoor as the accused in the sexual assault. She also alleged that the act was filmed, though investigators have not yet found any such recording.

Medical Tests Conducted

Police confirmed that Kapoor underwent a medical potency test on Friday. Authorities believe that the results of the test could play a significant role in the ongoing case. Meanwhile, the complainant further alleged that Kapoor’s friend’s wife assaulted her outside the washroom after the incident.

It was reportedly the friend’s wife who made the PCR call that alerted police to the situation. The investigation remains active as officers work to gather more evidence.

Ashish Kapoor’s Career in Television

Ashish Kapoor is a well-recognized face in Indian television. Over the years, he has featured in several hit shows, including Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini. His arrest has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike.