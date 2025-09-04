Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Arrested In Pune On Rape Charges

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, recently in the spotlight for his arrest in connection with a rape allegation, has long been a familiar name to Indian TV audiences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Television actor Ashish Kapoor, recently in the spotlight for his arrest in connection with a rape allegation, has long been a familiar name to Indian TV audiences. Best known for his role as Nikhil Deora in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor was detained in Pune after an FIR was filed against him in Delhi.

Allegations against Ashish Kapoor

The complaint, lodged by a Gurugram-based professional, claims Kapoor sexually assaulted her during a house party in Delhi on August 11. The woman initially named multiple people in her statement but later accused only Kapoor of rape. Police say the actor allegedly left the city after the incident, prompting a multi-state search before his arrest.

A senior officer told Hindustan Times, “The team has been looking for him. He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away. He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday.” Investigations are ongoing. Read more here

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, in Delhi, Kapoor started out as an interior designer before pursuing acting. He made his television debut in 2010 with Ssshhh… Phir Koi Hai, marking the beginning of his journey in entertainment.

Breakthrough and popular roles

Kapoor’s big break came when he played Prince Uday Veer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab, a role that quickly made him a household name. His popularity grew with shows such as Bandini, Saraswatichandra, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Woh Apna Sa, and Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. He also appeared in the reality series Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage.

His portrayal of Nikhil Deora in the long-running Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains one of his most recognisable roles.

Personal life and relationships

Kapoor’s relationships have often attracted media attention. He previously dated co-star Priyal Gor and Albanian model Ilda Kroni. In 2021, he got engaged to TV producer Pearl Grey, with whom he shared matching tattoos. The engagement ended a year later, and Kapoor has since deleted his Instagram account.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashish Kapoor
