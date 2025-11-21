Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tanya Mittal Rejected Dubai's Atlantis For Wedding, Planning a 21-Day Extravaganza: Nagma Mirajkar

Tanya Mittal Rejected Dubai’s Atlantis For Wedding, Planning a 21-Day Extravaganza: Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar revealed that Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal rejected Dubai’s Atlantis for her wedding venue and is planning an extravagant 21-day celebration, with guests expected to attend for a month.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tanya Mittal has been grabbing headlines ever since she stepped into Bigg Boss 19, and now, fresh chatter about her personal life is adding more fuel to the frenzy. Amid ongoing speculation about the influencer’s wealth and properties, Nagma Mirajkar has revealed that Tanya is preparing for a massive 21-day wedding celebration.

The revelation came during Nagma’s appearance with boyfriend Awez Darbar on Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog. In the newly released episode, the filmmaker begins by expressing regret over being the one who had to inform Nagma about her eviction from the reality show.

“Nagma, first of all, I have to apologise. When I had come on Bigg Boss and taken you out with me, I had no idea, yaar. I was completely shocked, and I felt so guilty; I was totally surprised,” Farah said.

Nagma Mirajkar on Tanya Mittal's wedding plans

The conversation shifted to wedding talk when Farah congratulated the couple and jokingly asked if the celebrations would take place at Tanya’s much-discussed Gwalior property. Awez instantly shot it down, saying, “No no, who knows if it actually exists or not.”

Nagma went on to share that Tanya had once visited Atlantis for a wedding recce but walked away unimpressed. When Farah teasingly asked if Tanya found the venue “downmarket”, Nagma confirmed, “Yes, and she wants something better. And she said it will be a wedding of 21 days, so you have to come for one month.”

Farah, keeping the mood light, quipped whether Tanya planned to “stay married only for 21 days,” prompting Nagma to clarify that it was the elaborate ceremonies—not the marriage—that would stretch nearly a month.

Tanya’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanya continues to be one of the season’s standout players, competing against Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and others. After initially bonding well with Amaal, the entrepreneur has gradually sharpened her game, making her a strong contender.

Outside the show, Tanya previously spoke to NewScoop about her views on relationships, admitting she isn’t sure whether her ideal partner exists. She added that she wouldn’t want to be with an unemployed man and said, “I don’t mind pressing his legs or touching his feet publicly. I truly believe that, in a relationship, there is nothing like chota bada (hierarchy).”

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Nagma Mirajkar Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
