Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Struggles In TRP Ratings, Anupamaa Still Leads
Bigg Boss 19 failed to secure a spot in the TRP top 10 in Week 34, landing at 11th place despite a strong OTT launch. Anupamaa continued its reign at No.1, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi rose to second.
Television ratings for Week 34 are out, and the competition for prime-time dominance has intensified. While Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues its reign at the top, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has staged a solid comeback, reclaiming the second spot after briefly slipping in recent weeks.
Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s iconic drama returned with a bang, initially delivering numbers not seen in the past five years. Although its ratings dipped over the last fortnight, the latest BARC report shows the reboot is gaining traction again, posting a rating of 2 with a 3.2 million reach.
Meanwhile, Anupamaa remains unbeatable, securing a 2.4 rating and 3.5 million reach, strengthening its position as television’s most-watched show.
Yeh Rishta, Taarak Mehta claim third and fourth spot
Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held strong in third place with a 2 rating and 3.3 million reach, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed closely at fourth with a 1.9 rating and 3 million reach.
Bigg Boss 19, KBC 17 Miss Top 10
Despite heavy promotions, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 failed to enter the coveted top 10, debuting at No. 11 with a 1.3 rating and 2.9 million reach. The show, which launched its digital-first strategy this season, previously boasted record OTT engagement, claiming 2.3x higher reach and 2.4x more watch time than last year.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 fared even lower, sliding to 25th position with a 0.8 rating and 2.6 million reach.
Platform details
Both Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stream on JioCinema/Hotstar and air on Star Plus throughout the week. KBC 17 continues its run on Sony TV Monday through Friday, while Bigg Boss 19 premieres daily episodes first on JioCinema/Hotstar at 9 PM, followed by a Colors TV telecast at 10:30 PM.