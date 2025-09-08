Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Career-Sabotage Allegations, Says ‘Kaunsa Career Khaaya Maine?’

Salman Khan addressed long-standing accusations that he has sabotaged people’s careers in the industry. During Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor dismissed the claims with a bold statement.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to his fiery, no-nonsense hosting style in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. Addressing long-standing accusations that he has sabotaged people’s careers in the industry, the actor dismissed the claims with a bold statement—if he ever had to destroy a career, he’d start with his own.

Salman Khan Reacts to Career-Sabotage Claims

On Sunday’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill joined Salman on stage to request him to allow her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, inside the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz said, “Sir, aapne itnon ke career banaye hai (Sir, you’ve made so many people’s careers).”

To this, Salman responded, “Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (When have I ever made someone’s career? The one who makes careers is God).”

He then added, “Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. Kabhi kabhi main complacent hojaata hun aur fir chodh deta hun aur fir vapas usko aapne grip main laane ki koshish karta hun (People have even mocked me saying I’ve ruined so many careers. But honestly, that’s not even in my hands. These days, it’s become a trend to say, ‘Oh, he’ll finish someone’s career.’ Tell me, whose career have I destroyed? And if I ever do, it’ll be my own. At times, I become complacent and let things slip, but then I work hard to bring everything back under my grip).”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmy Hoon (@filmyhoon2)

Past Allegations Against Salman

Earlier, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap claimed in an interview with Screen that Salman Khan had sabotaged his career, saying,

“He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.”

The actor has also faced similar accusations in the past from singer Arijit Singh and actor Vivek Oberoi.

Bigg Boss 19: New Wildcard Entry

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 19 house saw its first wildcard contestant this week as Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, entered the show. Interestingly, this marked another week without any elimination. The show airs on JioCinema and Colors TV.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The actor also has Kick 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, lined up for release.

 

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
