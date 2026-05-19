Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans can expect his return with new energy.

Harsh Gujral has temporarily halted his live shows and shared the update with his fans on Instagram. In the emotional post, he also mentioned the reason behind pausing his live shows and thanked his fans for their continued support. The stand-up comedian will now appear on the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Harsh further revealed that he now wants to completely focus on his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi and give his best to the stunt-based reality show. His emotional note quickly grabbed attention online, with fans reacting excitedly to his upcoming television appearance.

Harsh's Emotional Post

Harsh took to his Instagram and shared an emotional note. In his Instagram post, Harsh confirmed that there would be no live shows for the next few days because he is currently focusing on his new television project.

He stated, “For the next few days, the live shows will be on pause because we’re heading into the madness of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hopefully, we make you all proud this season and come back even stronger, crazier, and with a bang on stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Gujral (@realharshgujral)

Message For Fans

Harsh also thanked his fans for their constant love and support.

He mentioned, “Till then, thank you for all the love, support, and constant encouragement. It truly means everything. Keep supporting, keep loving… and see you very soon at the live shows.”

Expectations Rise For The New Season

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of Indian television’s most popular stunt-based reality shows, featuring celebrities from different fields as they face their biggest fears through challenging tasks. This season’s theme is reportedly “Darr Ka Naya Daur” (A New Era of Fear). The shooting for the show is expected to take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Several well-known celebrities, including Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, and Harsh Gujral, are expected to be seen in the upcoming season. The show will soon air on Colours TV.