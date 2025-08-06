Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Recall Secret Wedding At 19: ‘We Don’t Recommend It’

Television’s beloved couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently returned to the screen together after a long break, appearing in Colors TV’s new reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga. As the show premiered over the weekend, the duo recently opened up about their journey, from falling in love and secretly tying the knot to now raising two daughters together.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's marriage

In an interview with Screen, Gurmeet revealed that the two actually got married in 2006, much before their public wedding in 2011. “In 2006, when we were just 19 years old and we had secretly gotten married, so next year it will be our 20th anniversary,” he shared. Debina added, “We were just 19-20 when we took that leap of faith, and jumped into it, and we’re glad we landed.”

Their love story began even before they shared screen space in Ramayan, where they played the iconic roles of Ram and Sita. “We fell in love out of the set, actually, before Ramayan. That is why when we were working together, it was fabulous," Debina shared. "Later, when we were not even working together, we already knew how it is to be each other’s support system... The love began first, and then we acted together.”

Gurmeet, known for his romantic nature, recalled their hush-hush wedding. “I have always believed in the concept of soulmates. I am very filmy. We got married also in a filmy way, we eloped from our homes and secretly got married. None of our parents knew. But I sincerely tell everyone not to do this. We don’t recommend it. We were blessed that our marriage worked.”

He acknowledged that not everyone’s story has a fairytale ending. “Usually, a lot of people get influenced; lately, a few of our friends also got inspired and did so, and later it didn’t work. We were lucky that we clicked... We have always been friends with each other, which is why we have been a strong couple,” he said. Debina agreed, adding, “God was our parachute, not everybody has that.”

When Debina supported Gurmeet financially

In a candid moment, Gurmeet reflected on a time when he wasn’t getting work, while Debina supported them financially. “Honestly, I have always loved Debina a lot, and I respect her a lot... That time when we would go to a restaurant, I would feel weird when the waiter would bring the bill to me. I used to wonder when I would start earning, and Debina would always pay the bill. So I have huge respect for her. It is for her that I worked so hard and reached the place where I am today.”

Now parents to two daughters, Lianna and Divisha, the couple has stepped into a new chapter in their relationship. “We have evolved with time and as parents too. I am a 10.0 version of myself. It’s beautiful,” said Debina. Gurmeet added, “Now, with kids, the way Debina is managing every front has made my respect grow for her. I can touch her feet now, and that would also be less.”

On the professional front, Gurmeet was last seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2. He currently has both a new OTT project and a film in the pipeline, though he refrained from sharing details.