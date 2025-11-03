Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionDaboo Malik On Amaal Mallik’s ‘Invisible’ Girlfriend And Online Hate: ‘Never Thought We’d Face Such Negativity’

Daboo Malik opened up about the online hate his son Amaal Mallik has faced since entering Bigg Boss 19, joking about his ‘invisible’ girlfriend and admitting the show’s fame brought unexpected negativity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik’s father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, has spoken candidly about the emotional toll his family has endured ever since Amaal entered Bigg Boss 19. In a recent interview, Daboo opened up about the relentless online trolling directed at them, the composer’s health concerns, his mysterious girlfriend, and his turbulent personal journey.

Daboo Malik on facing online hate

Reflecting on the negativity surrounding Amaal’s stint on the reality show, Daboo told Screen, “What is hurting most is the tirade of negativity that happens. I never thought of ourselves as stars. We are normal musicians. But suddenly, the explosion that has happened shows that the power of Bigg Boss is too big, so many things have happened. I have never been exposed to this kind of language that people have been using. At this age, I cannot hear abuses like these.”

He added, “I have been targeted for my upbringing. As a father, I am being doubted, wrong things are being told to me, and I am listening to everything. You cannot stop anyone. When I saw the first few episodes, I was shocked because the narrative was going in a different direction. I was excited that Amaal would get popular, sing songs. But I think a psychological bubble gets created around you in the house, you start behaving in a particular way, and maybe you don’t have any control.”

“He has already won for me”

The composer’s father also reflected on Amaal’s decision to join Bigg Boss 19 and whether he envisions his son lifting the trophy. Daboo admitted, “It’s scary. I should have done some research before he signed the show. We had a different idea in our minds; we wanted to achieve things by the book. We thought there would be an exposure, but what has happened is very outlandish. At this particular stage, I think Amaal has already done what he is supposed to do. He has shown whatever he had to. He has been called two-faced, slammed, so I don’t want anything. He has already won for me.”

On Amaal’s ‘invisible’ girlfriend

Amaal recently revealed inside the Bigg Boss house that he is in a relationship with someone he met briefly before the show. However, Daboo has his doubts about her existence. “It is an invisible love story, I am going to write a script on that. There was a man who created a lover in a third dimension, and he is loving her there. That’s all I know. We have not met the person. However, it was my dream to see him develop a love story on the show,” he said.

Health struggles 

Over the past few weeks, Amaal’s health has become a concern, with reports suggesting a possible medical exit from the show. Addressing this, Daboo shared, “Amaal is facing health issues, which is why we thought he would be out in 2-3 weeks; he wouldn’t continue. But he is still in the game. When he is getting so much hate and dislike, I don’t understand who is stopping him. They say Salman Khan and the channel are siding with him, but I don’t have an answer to that. People are criticising him. I accept the hatred, but then why are you stopping him. Do something so that he is not kept on the show any longer.”

Daboo also spoke about a difficult phase when Amaal distanced himself from the family. “When that heartbreak happened for him, where he said he was leaving his family, is when I started understanding his story about what is in his mind. Then I started delving into his psyche and understanding that we got disconnected somewhere. We think when the child is mature, it’s all hunky dory, but we don’t realize what they are going through. He is a child who faced a lot.”

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
