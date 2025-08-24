Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: When And Where To Watch Grand Premiere Of Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 19: When And Where To Watch Grand Premiere Of Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 19 premieres tonight with Salman Khan returning as host. This season’s theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar,” gives contestants more power, while fans vote to decide who stays in the game.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19: The countdown is over – India’s favourite reality television spectacle, Bigg Boss, is back with its 19th edition, promising heightened drama, unexpected twists, and an intriguing new theme. Superstar Salman Khan is all set to take the reins once again as host, bringing his trademark charisma to the stage.

When and where to watch grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19

The much-anticipated premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 airs tonight, August 24. For the first time, the show will take an OTT-first route, debuting on JioCinema’s JioHotstar platform at 9 pm, with a delayed television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The opening episode will see Salman introducing this season’s contestants while delving into their personal stories, setting the tone for what’s to come.

The new theme of Bigg Boss 19

This year’s season carries a political undertone with its theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkar. In a bold shift, contestants will now hold more decision-making power inside the house, while viewers continue to decide their fates through voting.

Rishi Negi, COO of Endemol Shine, shared with Hindustan Times that the concept was designed in response to fan feedback and criticism from past seasons. He explained that this time, Bigg Boss himself will “stick to making rules only, without interfering in the contestants’ decisions.”

Salman Khan is set to entertain audiences with his signature wit, engaging banter with the housemates, and a lively dance performance to Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, as teased in the promotional videos.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants and speculations

As always, the makers have been dropping cryptic promos to spark curiosity among fans.

The first teaser showed a man in a striking red suit, widely believed to be popular content creator and dancer Awez Darbar. Another promo featured a couple describing love as friendship, leading many to speculate it’s Awez alongside Nagma Mirajkar. A third clip hinted at “Audience ka favourite beta,” with fans guessing actor Gaurav Khanna.

Other names rumoured to join this season include music composer Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Zeeshan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, and Dino James, among others.

Adding to the excitement, the makers introduced a pre-show poll, Fans Ka Faisla, allowing viewers to choose between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and musician Shehbaz Badesha for a spot in the house. The results will be unveiled by Salman Khan during tonight’s grand premiere.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
