Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Salary Drops—Here’s The Reason

Superstar Salman Khan is once again set to dominate Indian television screens as Bigg Boss 19 premieres today (August 24). Unlike previous years, this season takes an OTT-first approach with streaming on JioHotstar, while Colors TV will air a delayed telecast. The change marks a fresh chapter for the reality show, which has been a consistent primetime favorite for nearly two decades.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Salary

Over the years, Bigg Boss has become one of the most profitable reality formats for Endemol, making Salman Khan television’s most bankable face. His association with the show has seen him earn staggering paychecks, often exceeding ₹200 crore per season. However, buzz suggests that the actor has agreed to a reduced fee this year.

Reports indicate that Salman Khan is charging ₹10 crore per weekend for hosting the new season. With Salman on board for 15 weeks, he is expected to earn about ₹150 crore this time. This figure is noticeably lower compared to the ₹250 crore he took home for Bigg Boss 18 and even less than the ₹200 crore he pocketed for Bigg Boss 17.

The reduced salary appears to be linked to Salman’s shorter hosting stint. According to reports, he will step away after 15 weeks, with guest hosts expected to carry the season forward.

Who Could Replace Salman?

Once Salman exits, familiar faces may return to the stage. Names such as Farah Khan and Karan Johar are already circulating, both of whom have previously filled in for him during earlier editions. Had Salman continued for the entire duration of the season, insiders claim his fee would have matched his earlier record earnings.

What’s New in Bigg Boss 19

This year’s Bigg Boss comes with a political twist. Promos suggest that public opinion will play a major role in deciding the fate of the contestants. Salman recently filmed the launch episode, which also gave fans the first glimpse of the redesigned Bigg Boss house. The season will feature 18 contestants, whose identities remain under wraps until the premiere tonight.