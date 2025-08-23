Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Fans Guess Contestants As Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar & Nagma

The countdown has begun. With just days left for the launch of 'Bigg Boss 19', the makers have turned up the suspense by dropping a set of blurred promos featuring glimpses of some contestants. Fans are working overtime to decode the identities before the curtain officially rises on August 24.

Promo 1: Audience Ka Favourite Beta – All Eyes on Gaurav Khanna

The first teaser features a dashing figure in a crisp suit, paired with the caption: “Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka.” Viewers are convinced this hint points to Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa fame, sparking a storm of reactions across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Promo 2: A Social Media Power Couple in the Mix?

Another blurred promo shows a duo performing an energetic dance, alongside the words: “Pyaar dosti hai, aur aisi hi ek jodi aa rahi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein! Kya banegi pyaar se sarkaar ya takraar?” Online chatter suggests this could be popular digital creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, with many fans directly naming them in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Promo 3: Musical Entry Hints at Amaal Mallik

Music lovers were quick to recognize a soulful rendition of Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega in the third teaser. The cryptic line, “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane,” has fans betting on singer-composer Amaal Mallik as one of the housemates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Other Rumoured Names & Premiere Details

Beyond the promos, buzz suggests big names like Mike Tyson, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj may also join the show. Reports indicate that the last contestant slot could even be finalized by public voting between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality giant premieres on August 24. Viewers can tune in on JioCinema at 9:00 p.m. for an early digital release, while Colors TV will air the episode at 10:30 p.m.

With the promos already breaking the internet, it’s clear that Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for a dramatic start packed with mystery, glamour, and high-stakes entertainment.