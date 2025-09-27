Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Boss Ka Birthday Hai!' Salman Khan Surprises Tanya Mittal On Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar turns festive as Tanya Mittal gets a birthday surprise. Salman Khan’s witty “Danda” joke has fans laughing. Nehal is given a task to reveal masked contestants.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 is not just about drama and tasks, it's also a celebration. Tanya Mittal’s birthday turned the spotlight her way, with Bigg Boss surprising her with her favourite dessert: baklava. The moment unfolded with fun and laughter as Salman Khan joined in with his signature wit.

In a recently released promo, Salman is seen reacting with curiosity as the crew arranges multiple plates of baklava on stage. “Ye sab kya ho raha hai? (What is happening?)” he asks, before catching on and exclaiming, “Oh ho! Boss ka birthday hai! (It’s Boss’ birthday).” The actor then explains that the Bigg Boss team has planned something special for Tanya.

Salman Khan’s “Danda” Joke Has Housemates in Splits

As the housemates bring out the desserts, Abhishek Bajaj cheerfully says, “Lo bhai, Dubai se baklava aaya hai (Look at that, baklava all the way from Dubai).” Tanya smiles and replies, “I’m hoping Dubai se hi ho! (I hope it’s from Dubai).” Seizing the moment, Salman jokes, “Nahi, Dubai se thoda sa pehle haiDanda (No, it’s from just before Dubai — Danda),” leaving everyone laughing.

 

Salman then adds, “Boss ka birthday hai,” referencing how Tanya is often referred to as “Boss” by fellow housemates.

Nehal Chudasama Asked To Unmask Hidden Faces in the House

Later in the episode, Salman gives contestant Nehal Chudasama a special task. Referring to her time spent in the secret room, he tells her, “Nehal aaj aap 3 chehron se naqaab utaarengi. Jinka asli chehra aapne secret room mein dekh liya tha.” Nehal does not hold back, immediately naming Tanya Mittal as someone who wears multiple masks inside the house, especially when around Amaal.

Special Guests Expected on Weekend Ka Vaar

In addition to the birthday celebration and drama, Weekend Ka Vaar is expected to feature guest appearances by Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, according to multiple reports.

 

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Abhishek Malhan Salman Khan Bigg Boss 2025 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Joke Harsh Gujral Bigg Boss
