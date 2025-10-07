Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Slammed For Spitting In Kitchen Sink, Netizens Call It Unhygienic

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is making headlines for a controversial clip that shows him spitting into the kitchen sink, a move that viewers have widely condemned as unhygienic and shocking.

Amaal Mallik's clip goes viral

The viral video captures Amaal drinking water directly from the hose used to fill bottles without cleaning it, before spitting into the kitchen sink. Social media quickly reacted, with one user writing, “Drink water like Amaal... direct from the hose and don't even clean it after... spread germs yay!!! why can't he take water in his bottle or glasss... ewwww and damn... did he also spit in the sink.” Others called the act simply “disgusting”, while another added, “Yuckkkk 🤮🤮🤮🤮it's so unhygienic.”

drink water like Amaal... direct from the hose and don't even clean it after... spread germs yay!!!



why can't he take water in his bottle or glasss... ewwww and damn... did he also spit in the sink 🥴🥴#Biggboss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/NRpO1XX06Z — Moose (@plantinumjatt) October 6, 2025

Several fans criticised his behaviour as unbecoming of a celebrity. One user commented, “Big celebrity… but zero class. 🤢 Sp!tting everywhere is not swag, it’s unhygienic #AmaalMallik go learn some manners first.” Another noted, “Fame doesn’t teach basic hygiene… Spitting like that is a no-go — Amaal, take notes.” Many pointed out that this wasn’t an isolated incident, saying, “This Amaal is so unhygienic. A few weeks ago, he put a used spoon straight into the rice pot and today he rinsed his mouth and spat in the sink. Yuck.” One viewer even asked, “@AmaalMallik no manners in your house?”

Previous controversies inside the Bigg Boss house

Amaal has been in the news for other incidents in the house as well. Last week, he was involved in a heated argument with Abhishek Bajaj after calling Ashnoor “barks like a dog,” which provoked Abhishek. The situation escalated when Amaal moved closer and touched his forehead to Abhishek’s, prompting Abhishek to push him back aggressively. Other housemates had to intervene to prevent the fight from worsening.

Family speaks out amid negative portrayal

On Friday, Amaal’s brother Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the show’s editing, claiming it unfairly painted Amaal as the villain. He wrote, “The way they edit promos to make Amaal look like he’s wrong and then hide how others are provoking and misbehaving, is actually insane. This show and its toxicity are exhausting. Never liked it, never will. Just praying my brother stays healthy and sane through all this.” The tweet was later deleted.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.