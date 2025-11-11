Abhishek Bajaj On Pranit More Choosing Ashnoor Kaur Over Him In Bigg Boss 19: ‘Khel Gaya...'

BB19: In a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 19 saw a double eviction that sent Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri packing. While the eviction itself didn’t shock viewers, what truly stirred emotions was Pranit More’s decision to save Ashnoor Kaur over his close friend Abhishek — a move that has since sparked outrage online. Fans flooded social media calling Pranit “dogla” (two-faced) for what they deemed a betrayal.

Now, Abhishek has broken his silence in an interview with Telly Talk India, addressing Pranit’s controversial choice and reflecting on the bond they shared inside the house.

Abhishek Bajaj on his eviction

Opening up about the emotional moment when host Salman Khan revealed the double eviction twist, Abhishek said, “I had a feeling this would happen, but I wasn’t upset about getting evicted. I was hurt that one of us - either me or Ashnoor - had to go. I got emotional when I learned that two contestants would be evicted, and Pranit had to save one. It could have been me or Ashnoor, but one of us had to leave. They finally succeeded in breaking our bond.”

Abhishek Bajaj on Pranit's decision

Reacting to Pranit’s claim that Abhishek was his “first priority,” the actor said, “Jab Pranit ne Ashnoor ko choose kiya toh usne hamesha kaha tha ki Abhishek tu meri first priority hain, aur maine usse hamesha kaha tha ki meri first priority Ashnoor hai aur second tu hain, but I think usko laga this is the time when he can take the game over, but koi nahi hum rishte nibhate rahe, khel gaya. Main kahunga player hai bhai.”

Abhishek’s candid admission revealed no bitterness but acknowledged that Pranit made a strategic move to strengthen his game.

The twist that shook the house

During last week’s elimination, five contestants — Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Neelam Giri — were nominated. After Gaurav and Farrhana were declared safe, Salman Khan handed Pranit a powerful choice: to save one among Abhishek, Neelam, and Ashnoor based on their contribution to the show. To everyone’s surprise, Pranit chose Ashnoor, leading to Abhishek and Neelam’s exit. Even housemates like Gaurav, Farrhana, and Amaal later questioned his decision.

What’s next on Bigg Boss 19

With Abhishek’s exit, ten contestants remain in the race for the trophy. The latest promo teases an intense captaincy task, where Gaurav, Kunickaa, and Shehbaaz will lead three teams in an in-house election. The contestant with the fewest votes will reportedly face elimination — and buzz suggests Mridul may be the next to leave.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioCinema at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.