Abhinav Shukla Recalls YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Saying He Lacked 'Spark'

Abhinav Shukla Recalls YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Saying He Lacked 'Spark'

Actor Abhinav Shukla recently opened up about a memorable, and initially humbling, moment from his early days in the industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:36 PM (IST)



Taking to Instagram Stories, the Bigg Boss alum revisited a 2014 incident, around the time his film Roar was set to release. On the suggestion of friends, he met Yash Raj Films’ well-known casting director Shanoo Sharma. While the meeting was cordial, her feedback was blunt.

What Shanoo Sharma told Abhinav Shukla

Sharing the memory in a note, he wrote: "When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day i was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet Yash Raj Films 's casting director. I did and she told me: 'You are a good looking guy but that's it, spark is missing, you can audition but...(sic)"

Years later, Shukla found himself in a completely different scenario, auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Inshallah. Though the film never materialised, the experience left him encouraged.

"Few years down the line i was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next Inshaallah. I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative and asked me many times 'How come you haven't worked so much? I saw the audition, you are super talented. The movie got shelved, my destiny took a turn!" he recalled.

Isha Talwar had also recalled 'weird audition' with Shanoo Sharma

The actor tagged Mirzapur star Isha Talwar in the post, adding: "I can relate, and i think insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent & time!"

Isha herself had recently revealed a strange audition experience, where she was asked to cry in the middle of a restaurant. She chose to walk away, but admitted the incident had momentarily shaken her confidence.

Isha had said, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask."

Read the complete story here

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:36 PM (IST)
Abhinav Shukla
