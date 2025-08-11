Abhinav Shukla Recalls YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Saying He Lacked ‘Spark’

Actor Abhinav Shukla recently opened up about a memorable, and initially humbling, moment from his early days in the industry.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Bigg Boss alum revisited a 2014 incident, around the time his film Roar was set to release. On the suggestion of friends, he met Yash Raj Films’ well-known casting director Shanoo Sharma. While the meeting was cordial, her feedback was blunt.

What Shanoo Sharma told Abhinav Shukla

Sharing the memory in a note, he wrote: "When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day i was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet Yash Raj Films 's casting director. I did and she told me: 'You are a good looking guy but that's it, spark is missing, you can audition but...(sic)"

Years later, Shukla found himself in a completely different scenario, auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Inshallah. Though the film never materialised, the experience left him encouraged.

"Few years down the line i was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next Inshaallah. I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative and asked me many times 'How come you haven't worked so much? I saw the audition, you are super talented. The movie got shelved, my destiny took a turn!" he recalled.

Isha Talwar had also recalled 'weird audition' with Shanoo Sharma

The actor tagged Mirzapur star Isha Talwar in the post, adding: "I can relate, and i think insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent & time!"

Isha herself had recently revealed a strange audition experience, where she was asked to cry in the middle of a restaurant. She chose to walk away, but admitted the incident had momentarily shaken her confidence.

Isha had said, “So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask."

