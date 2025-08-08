Actor Isha Talwar has spoken out about an uncomfortable casting experience from early in her career, calling out prominent Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma for what she described as a “confusing” and “weird ask” during an audition.

The Mirzapur and Article 15 actor revisited the incident on Instagram while commenting under a publication’s post. In her message, she detailed being asked to perform an intense crying scene in the middle of a bustling Mumbai restaurant, an experience that, she says, left her shaken and confused.

Isha Talwar recalls her audition with Shanoo Sharma

“So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table ... I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask,” Isha wrote.

Describing the emotional toll it took on her as a newcomer trying to find her footing in the industry, she added, “It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films ... I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!”

Talwar shared the story not just to reflect on her past but to offer guidance to aspiring actors navigating the often opaque world of auditions. “Anyway just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure ... I do remember saying I can't do it and of course I never got the role ... but at least I dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role!” she wrote, closing her comment with the hashtag #DignityFirstAlways.

While Shanoo Sharma has been credited for launching the careers of Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Alia Bhatt, she has yet to publicly respond to Isha Talwar’s remarks.

Isha Talwar’s journey

Starting out as a model, Isha Talwar made her acting debut with the Malayalam hit Thattathin Marayathu in 2012. Over the years, she has built a diverse filmography with roles in Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Bangalore Days, and Maine Pyar Kiya, along with socially conscious cinema like Article 15. Her work on the digital front includes notable performances in Mirzapur, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Indian Police Force.