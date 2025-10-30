Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSuhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing As Orry Channels Sabrina Carpenter In A Hilarious Video

Suhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing As Orry Channels Sabrina Carpenter In A Hilarious Video

Influencer Orry's viral video shows him dressed as Sabrina Carpenter, prompting laughter from Suhana Khan who clarified she meant "carpenter," not the singer.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, once again left fans in splits with his latest video that went viral online.

In the clip shared by Orry on his social media account, he can be seen dressing up like American pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, known for her chart-topping hits like Espresso and Please Please Please. The fun video also features actress Suhana Khan, who couldn't control her laughter as Orry stepped out of a room dressed in a glittery outfit inspired by Sabrina's signature concert look.

Seeing Suhana burst into laughter, Orry, visibly surprised, asked her, "Why are you laughing? You told me to dress up like Sabrina Carpenter." Still laughing uncontrollably, Suhana clarified the mix-up by saying, "I told you to dress like Carpenter, not Sabrina Carpenter." The hilarious exchange between the two quickly went viral, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments from Orry's recent content.

Adding to the fun, actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a cheeky comment on the post, writing, “It's the underboob for me,” which further sent social media into a frenzy. Talking about Suhana Khan on the professional front, the young actress is all set to share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the much-awaited film King. The project marks Suhana's big-screen debut after her OTT debut in The Archies.

The film, produced under Shah Rukh Khan's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, is generating massive buzz.

The first look of King is expected to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. King also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suhana KHan Orry
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'It Was Jesus Who Carried Me...': Jemimah Rodrigues After India’s Record Semi-Final Win
'It Was Jesus Who Carried Me...': Jemimah Rodrigues After India’s Record Semi-Final Win
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Election 2025
BJP Seeks Ban On Rahul’s Bihar Campaign Over ‘Modi Will Dance For Votes’ Remark, Congress Reminds Of ‘Mujra’ Barb
BJP Seeks Ban On Rahul’s Campaign Over ‘Modi-Dance’ Remark, Congress Reminds Of ‘Mujra’ Barb
Cities
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget