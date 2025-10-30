Suhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing As Orry Channels Sabrina Carpenter In A Hilarious Video

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, once again left fans in splits with his latest video that went viral online.

In the clip shared by Orry on his social media account, he can be seen dressing up like American pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, known for her chart-topping hits like Espresso and Please Please Please. The fun video also features actress Suhana Khan, who couldn't control her laughter as Orry stepped out of a room dressed in a glittery outfit inspired by Sabrina's signature concert look.

Seeing Suhana burst into laughter, Orry, visibly surprised, asked her, "Why are you laughing? You told me to dress up like Sabrina Carpenter." Still laughing uncontrollably, Suhana clarified the mix-up by saying, "I told you to dress like Carpenter, not Sabrina Carpenter." The hilarious exchange between the two quickly went viral, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments from Orry's recent content.

Adding to the fun, actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a cheeky comment on the post, writing, “It's the underboob for me,” which further sent social media into a frenzy. Talking about Suhana Khan on the professional front, the young actress is all set to share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the much-awaited film King. The project marks Suhana's big-screen debut after her OTT debut in The Archies.

The film, produced under Shah Rukh Khan's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, is generating massive buzz.

The first look of King is expected to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. King also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

