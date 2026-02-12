Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from Netflix and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title “Ghooskhor Pandit”, asking whether the film is being renamed and what the new title will be. The court, while hearing a PIL filed by Atul Mishra, observed that such titles are often picked for publicity and to spark controversy.

Atul Mishra, National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India, approached the court to stop the film’s release. The plea claimed the title and storyline of the film defames the Brahmin community as it used “Pandat” with the term “Ghooskhor”.

Supreme Court Pulls Up Makers Over Title

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and Pandey on the petition challenging the film. The apex court noted that the title appears to be denigrative towards a particular community and directed the makers to change it.

“Why should you denigrate a section of society by using such a title. Freedom of expression is one thing. That doesn’t give license to denigrate anybody. This is against morality and public order. We will not allow you to release the film unless you tell us the changed title...We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc are responsible people,” the bench said.

The court also directed Neeraj Pandey to file an affidavit stating that the film doesn’t denigrate any section of society.

The bench further asked the makers to clearly state what title they intend to use if they go ahead with a change. It also sought clarity on whether the film contains any objectionable content that targets a particular group.

“You make a submission that you will not have this title. We are fully respecting the right under Article 19(1)(a). But there are certain restrictions. We want to include the aspect of fraternity. It is one of the basic principles of the Constitution. We want to relate this matter to fraternity.Why can’t there be a restraint when you try to make this kind of division when there are already fissures in society? Why should you denigrate anybody? Why should you denigrate a section of society by this kind of title? Being woke is one thing. But denigrating the public and creates this kind of unrest. You are adding to the unrest,” the bench observed.

Appearing for the filmmaker, counsel told the court that a new title has not been finalised yet, but assured the bench that it would be chosen in a way that avoids conflict.

The matter will be heard next on February 19.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Atul Mishra, National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India, seeking directions to stay the release of the movie. The plea alleged that the movie title and storyline are prima facie offensive and derogatory, which portray the Brahmin community in a defamatory manner. The PIL objected to the use of the word “Pandat”, a caste and religion-identifying title, alongside “Ghooskhor”, which denotes bribery and moral corruption.

Matter Heard In High Court

Earlier, the Delhi High Court heard a similar petition seeking a stay on the release and streaming of Netflix’s film “Ghooskhor Pandit”. The plea argued that the film’s title and content were not only defamatory and communally sensitive. During the hearing, Netflix told the court that the makers were willing to change the film’s title and assured the bench that it would be done. The platform also stated that all promotional material related to the film had already been removed from social media.

Following Netflix’s assurance, the Delhi High Court said there was no reason to pass further orders, noting that Netflix and the makers had agreed to change the title. The court treated the issue as resolved and dismissed the petition seeking to stop the film’s release.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey, “Ghooskhor Pandat” was recently announced by Netflix at an event in Mumbai. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the film also stars Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta.