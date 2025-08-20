SRK Recalls His First Thought On Aryan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Mannat Ka CCTV Toh Nahi...'

The much-talked-about debut of Aryan Khan as a filmmaker finally took center stage on Tuesday in Mumbai, where the preview of his maiden Netflix project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was unveiled at a glittering event. The series marks Aryan’s first step into direction, a project he has reportedly nurtured for nearly four years.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first reaction to Aryan Khan's project

Before Aryan took the stage, it was his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan who set the tone for the evening with his trademark wit and charm. Sharing his initial reaction to his son’s concept, SRK recalled, “Mujhe laga kahin yeh Mannat ka CCTV toh nahi YouTube pe daal raha. But he was actually creating something fresh and unique, and I’ll be honest, it took me a little while to reach, to really catch on and to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely drawn in and honestly, I’m really really happy about it. But not only about the show, the entire cast that has come together to tell this story, because it's the characters that breathe life in the story and create magic onscreen.”

Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview: Aryan Khan Makes Cheeky Jail Quip As Salman, Ranveer Spice It Up With Cameos

He didn’t stop there. Praising the ensemble, Shah Rukh added, “Hindi mein bolun toh bohot hi dhaasu acting ki hai sabne, bohot hi faadu performances hain sabki.” He then welcomed lead actors Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba on stage, before handing over the spotlight to his son, the ‘director of the evening,’ Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan on his injury

As the proud father cheered Aryan’s big day, he also addressed his recent injury. Referring to the surgery on his arm and his first-ever National Award win for Jawan, SRK quipped, “Ek-do mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye, lekin National Award uthaane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai.” Read the full story here