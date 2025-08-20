Shah Rukh Khan, who recently bagged his first-ever National Award for Best Actor with Jawan, has finally spoken about the injury that left him with a cast on his right arm. The superstar had sparked curiosity earlier this month when he appeared in a video message after the win, visibly nursing his arm.

The injury, sustained last month, had temporarily stalled the shoot of his much-awaited film King. On Wednesday, SRK addressed the buzz himself as he attended the preview launch of son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood.

SRK’s candid update on his surgery

Facing the media, Shah Rukh went straight to the point, “Aap ke dil mein bohot sawal uth rahe honge toh sawalon ke main pehle hi jawab de du ki mere haath ko kya hua hain? Mujhe thodi si chot lag gayi, phir choti surgery hui- choti nahi thodi si badi thi. Toh ek do mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hain (You must be having a lot of questions in your mind, so let me answer the first one myself—what happened to my hand? I got a small injury, which then needed surgery—not a small one, actually a bit major. So, it will take me a month or two to fully recover. But to lift my National Award, one hand is more than enough).”

He revealed that the surgery was more serious than initially assumed and added that he will need another couple of months to fully recover.

A touch of humour

True to his style, King Khan didn’t let the moment get too serious and cracked everyone up with his trademark wit, “Actually, mostly saari cheezein main ek haath se hi kar leta hoon. Khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, peeche khujli hoti hain toh woh bhi kar leta hoon. Sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hain jab mere do haath nahi hotey… woh hain aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke liye (Actually, I manage to do most things with just one hand. I can eat, brush my teeth, even scratch my back if it itches. The only thing I fall short of when I don’t have both hands… is in gathering all the love you give me).”

Aryan Khan’s big debut

Aryan Khan officially unveiled the preview of his Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking his directorial debut. Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the show has already become one of the most talked-about OTT launches of the season.