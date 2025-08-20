Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview: Aryan Khan Makes Cheeky Jail Quip As Salman, Ranveer Spice It Up With Cameos

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview teases a satirical ride through showbiz, with cameos by Salman and Ranveer, and Aryan’s witty dig at his own jail stint.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Aryan Khan has stepped into the director’s chair with his first project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix original that takes a playful yet biting dig at the Hindi film industry. The preview of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, giving audiences a first glimpse into its satirical, high-energy world.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview

The opening sequence features Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover, reminding viewers that “the city of dreams isn’t meant for everyone.” Lakshya takes the lead as Aasman Singh, an aspiring actor who refuses to settle for mere stardom. His journey is shared with Raghav Juyal, who plays his confidante—a rising star thrilled with the success of his latest film, Revolver. The teaser also teases cameos from Bollywood bigwigs including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The preview suggests a series brimming with quick wit, stylised chaos, and self-referential humour, while positioning itself as an underdog story that questions the price of ambition. “How far will you go for your dream? What are you ready to sacrifice? And can you face a few Bollywood baddies along the way?”—the show seems to ask, with a wink.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features an ensemble cast led by Sahher Bamba and Lakshya, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Aryan Khan on inspiration behind The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Speaking at the launch, Aryan Khan shared the inspiration behind the series. “With The Ba***ds of Bollywood*, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan Khan's debut

Shah Rukh Khan, visibly proud of his son’s foray into filmmaking, praised Aryan’s approach: “It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold, and I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style.”

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following Bard of Blood, Darlings, Bhakshak, Betaal, and Class of ’83.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan The Ba**ds Of Bollywood
