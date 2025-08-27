South Side Story: South India’s vibrant flavours, music, and cultural essence are all set to take centre stage in the capital. Radio network 93.5 Red FM has announced the 7th edition of its flagship cultural festival, South Side Story, returning with an Onam Special edition on August 30 and 31 at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Delhi.

South Side Story: All You Need To Know

Dates: August 30-31

Venue: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Delhi

Tickets: Available on Skillbox starting at Rs 499

A Celebration Beyond Just Music

South Side Story is not just about music; it’s a showcase of Southern India’s creativity and cultural spirit. Ahead of the main event, Red FM has planned immersive experiences, including literary sessions in partnership with DC Books and the Kerala Literature Festival.

Visitors will also be treated to Onam Sadhya, a 20-dish traditional feast that promises to bring authentic flavours to Delhi.

Alongside food and books, audiences can expect art installations, indie film screenings, and cultural showcases that highlight the South’s artistic depth.

Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s edition is pulling in some of the most celebrated names from the South Indian music scene. Performers include Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, Aattam Kalasamithi, Storyteller the Band, Job Kurian, Shobana, TM Krishna, Wild Wild Women, and Sooraj Santhosh Live.

With genres spanning pop, indie, folk-rock, rap, and classical, the festival promises something for every listener.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said: “In a world of commercial entertainment and fleeting trends, South Side Story continues to be our honest attempt at putting culture front and centre. This year’s Onam Special edition is a celebration of identities, flavours, and stories that make the South what it is—diverse, rooted, and rich. From home-grown music acts and traditional performances to local art, flavours, and immersive showcases, this edition is layered with authenticity and heart. As always, Red FM brings together cultural evangelism and the Indie spirit on one stage and this time, we’re proud to shine a light on voices that are powerful, proud, and unapologetically original. This one is for those who seek experiences that are meaningful, immersive, and definitely engrained. We can’t wait to celebrate it with you.”

With its mix of music, food, art, and literature, South Side Story continues to reinforce Red FM’s role as a cultural storyteller, bridging tradition with contemporary voices and giving Delhi a true taste of the South.