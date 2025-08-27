Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAvial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, More To Rock Delhi At South Side Story: Dates, Tickets, More

Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, More To Rock Delhi At South Side Story: Dates, Tickets, More

South Side Story performers include Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, Aattam Kalasamithi, Storyteller the Band, and Wild Wild Women, among others.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

South Side Story: South India’s vibrant flavours, music, and cultural essence are all set to take centre stage in the capital. Radio network 93.5 Red FM has announced the 7th edition of its flagship cultural festival, South Side Story, returning with an Onam Special edition on August 30 and 31 at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Delhi.

South Side Story: All You Need To Know

  • Dates: August 30-31
  • Venue: KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, Delhi
  • Tickets: Available on Skillbox starting at Rs 499

A Celebration Beyond Just Music

South Side Story is not just about music; it’s a showcase of Southern India’s creativity and cultural spirit. Ahead of the main event, Red FM has planned immersive experiences, including literary sessions in partnership with DC Books and the Kerala Literature Festival.

Visitors will also be treated to Onam Sadhya, a 20-dish traditional feast that promises to bring authentic flavours to Delhi.

Alongside food and books, audiences can expect art installations, indie film screenings, and cultural showcases that highlight the South’s artistic depth.

Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s edition is pulling in some of the most celebrated names from the South Indian music scene. Performers include Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, Aattam Kalasamithi, Storyteller the Band, Job Kurian, Shobana, TM Krishna, Wild Wild Women, and Sooraj Santhosh Live.

With genres spanning pop, indie, folk-rock, rap, and classical, the festival promises something for every listener.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said: “In a world of commercial entertainment and fleeting trends, South Side Story continues to be our honest attempt at putting culture front and centre. This year’s Onam Special edition is a celebration of identities, flavours, and stories that make the South what it is—diverse, rooted, and rich. From home-grown music acts and traditional performances to local art, flavours, and immersive showcases, this edition is layered with authenticity and heart. As always, Red FM brings together cultural evangelism and the Indie spirit on one stage and this time, we’re proud to shine a light on voices that are powerful, proud, and unapologetically original. This one is for those who seek experiences that are meaningful, immersive, and definitely engrained. We can’t wait to celebrate it with you.”

With its mix of music, food, art, and literature, South Side Story continues to reinforce Red FM’s role as a cultural storyteller, bridging tradition with contemporary voices and giving Delhi a true taste of the South.

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War, Calls PM Modi “Terrific Man”
Breaking News: Yamuna Water Level Near Danger Mark Again In Delhi, CWC Issues Alert
Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget