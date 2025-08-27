KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Netflix Record, Surpasses Red Notice As Most-Watched Movie

KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical by Sony Pictures Animation, has officially broken records on Netflix, surpassing the star-studded Red Notice to claim the title of the platform’s most-streamed movie. According to Netflix’s companion site Tudum, the film has amassed a staggering 236 million total views since its release.

KPop Demon Hunters Tops Netflix Global Charts

Adding another 25.4 million views just last week, the film also secured the top spot on Netflix’s English Films list. With this, it outperformed several global hits, placing ahead of Red Notice, Carry-On, Don’t Look Up, and The Adam Project.

While Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, previously held the crown with 230.9 million views, KPop Demon Hunters has now widened the gap by nearly 6 million streams.

Billboard Hot 100 Triumph

The film’s cultural impact goes beyond streaming records. In a groundbreaking feat, four tracks from the movie’s soundtrack entered the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, with Golden continuing its reign at No. 1 for the second week. Other songs, including Your Idol (No. 4), Soda Pop (No. 5), and How It’s Done (No. 10), also made history for an animated film soundtrack.

A sing-along version of the movie, released across theatres in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand on August 23, further boosted its popularity. According to Variety, it topped the weekend box office with collections between $18 million and $20 million.

From Netflix Release to Global Phenomenon

Released on Netflix on June 20, the film has not only impressed audiences but also critics. The New York Times praised its take on “pop culture that is highly manufactured,” applauding how it captures the essence of both music and fantasy storytelling.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the project was made on a $100 million budget. With record-breaking streaming numbers, chart-topping songs, and theatrical success, KPop Demon Hunters has established itself as one of the biggest animated hits in recent years.