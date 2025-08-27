Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vicky Kaushal's Humble Gesture At Mumbai Airport Leaves Fans Emotional

Actor Vicky Kaushal received gifts and blessings from fans at Mumbai airport, including a statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His humble gesture wins hearts online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, received a warm and emotional welcome at the airport. Videos and pictures of the actor being honoured by fans have surfaced on social media, winning praise for his grounded personality.

Vicky Kaushal Honoured With Shawl and Statue

In one of the viral clips, a fan was seen presenting Vicky with a shawl. The actor humbly folded his hands in gratitude before receiving it. Moments later, he removed his shoes as another fan gifted him a small idol of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a gesture that deeply touched those present. Vicky also posed for pictures with his admirers, showcasing his warmth and respect.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For his airport look, Vicky opted for a casual grey hoodie paired with matching pants and shoes, keeping it understated yet stylish.

Fans Applaud Vicky’s Simplicity

The actor’s humility did not go unnoticed, with several fans expressing admiration online. One comment read, “Genuine sanskar (qualities).” Another user wrote, “Beautiful, respect for Vicky.” A third added, “Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes,” while another remarked, “His parents taught him well.”

The actor’s simple yet powerful gesture has once again reinforced his reputation as one of the most grounded stars in Bollywood.

Success of Chhaava and Upcoming Projects

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the historical drama Chhaava, where he played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel Chhava, the period film depicted the courage and sacrifices of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana, the film emerged as a box office success, grossing ₹716.88 crore in India.

Up next, Vicky will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film marks Bhansali’s first collaboration with Vicky, while reuniting the filmmaker with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Ranbir will also return to work with Bhansali after his 2007 debut, Saawariya.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Airport Video Vicky Kaushal Love And War Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Vicky Kaushal
