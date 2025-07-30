Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Team Meets Pawan Kalyan Before Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Team Meets Pawan Kalyan Before Release

Vijay Deverakonda and Kingdom director Gowtam Tinnanuri met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, where the Power Star extended his best wishes ahead of the film’s release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:11 PM (IST)

Chennai: With just a day to go for the release of their eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Kingdom', the core team of the film including director Gowtam Tinnanuri and actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Wednesday, called on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Power Star Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the latter's upcoming film, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.

Sources present on the occasion said that the celebrities exchanged pleasantries and that Pawan Kalyan wished the team the very best for their film which hits screens on July 31.

Sithara Entertainment, which is one of the production houses that has produced 'Kingdom', took to X to confirm the news. It wrote, "It all comes full circle and this is a POWER PACKED MOMENT for the #Kingdom family receiving wishes from the man himself. Team had the privilege of meeting @PawanKalyan garu today on the sets of #UstaadBhagatSingh where he graciously conveyed his best wishes to the entire team. @TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @gowtam19 @ActorSatyaDev #BhagyashriBorse @Venkitesh_VP @dopjomon"

The film, which has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs, will feature Vijay Deverakonda as a cop who turns a spy. It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on March 28 this year, was first postponed to May 30 this year. It was then pushed to July 4. However, it was again postponed and is now scheduled to hit screens on July 31.

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

Three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satis -- have worked on the film, which is full of action sequences.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Pawan Kalyan Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Over Public Sentiment; Checkout Official Statement
India
'You Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress; Says Op Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
India
‘No Hindu Can Ever Be Terrorist’: Shah Slams Congress Over ‘Terror’ Tag, Defends Operation Mahadev Name
