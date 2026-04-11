'Truly Disappointing': Mamitha Baiju Slams Jana Nayagan Piracy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Key scenes from Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leaked online before release.

Actress Mamitha Baiju urges fans to combat piracy, preserve cinema.

Industry leaders condemn leaks, vow legal action against offenders.

Film's release delayed by censor issues, piracy threatens success.

Excitement builds for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, but shock hits as key scenes leak online just before release. Young star Mamitha Baiju steps up with a heartfelt plea on X, urging fans to fight piracy. Her message spotlights the hard work behind cinema, sparking industry support amid delays from censor issues. Will audiences stand with creators?

Leak Sparks Outrage

Jana Nayagan, a high-stakes political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, stars Vijay as the people's hero alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. Produced by KVN Productions with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film faced postponement from its planned January 9, 2026 Pongal slot due to censor board disputes. Now, high-definition clips circulating illegally threaten its success.

The production house vowed strict legal action, filing cyber complaints to curb the damage. Fans worldwide, eager for Vijay's rumored final acting role before politics, feel betrayed by the breach. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, and Suriya joined the chorus, calling piracy a "brutal betrayal" that destroys livelihoods.

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Mamitha's Strong Plea

Amid the uproar, Mamitha Baiju, playing a key role, shared a poignant post on X. She highlighted cinema's collaborative spirit, saying some moments must be savored on the big screen. Her words remind us that illegal sharing robs artists of their due.

She wrote, "Dear audience, A film comes to life through the hard work, passion, and commitment of so many people who give their best every single day. It's truly disappointing to see it being circulated illegally. Some moments are meant to be experienced together on the big screen, just as they were intended. Let's wait and enjoy it the right way when it officially releases. Please don't support piracy. It's the only way we can safeguard cinema and everyone behind it.''

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan weaves politics, action, and drama in Tamil cinema's grand style. Directed by H. Vinoth, it's KVN Productions' first Tamil venture with a massive budget. Vijay leads with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani in support. Delayed by certification hurdles, it promises emotional depth and high-octane sequences, positioning it as 2026's blockbuster contender.