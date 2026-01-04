Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chennai, Jan 3: The makers of 'Jana Nayagan' released the high-octane trailer of actor-politician Vijay's highly anticipated political drama on Saturday on Youtube.

The 2 minute 52-second trailer premiered at 6.45 pm in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and within hours it has garnered million of views.

'Jana Nayagan' is touted to be Vijay's last film as the 51-year-old actor is expected to retire from cinema to focus on his political career.

The release of the trailer triggered celebrations by ardent fans of the actor. In cities like Chennai and Madurai, fans gathered outside theaters to perform 'paal abishekam' (ritual pouring of milk) over posters and cut-outs of the actor.

"Presenting the official trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others" KVN productions said, sharing the trailer.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theaterical release on January 9, just ahead of the Pongal festival.

Its music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Venkat K Narayana.

The film is directed by H Vinoth, known for hits like 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', 'Valimai', and 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

The release of trailer follows the audio launch held on December 28 in Malaysia, where Vijay delivered an emotional speech to his fans to focus entirely on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

With the soundtrack already topping the charts, all eyes are on the box office.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)