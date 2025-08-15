Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaShwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit

Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal's Exit

Actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first female president of AMMA, promising changes in the Malayalam film body following Mohanlal’s resignation amid industry controversies.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
After months of controversy, actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first-ever female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Speaking to ANI, Shwetha opened up about her recent appointment, stating that she has planned to change necessary matters.

"I haven't planned anything..I do have an agenda...This is a very big matter...Please don't expect miracles, but we will be doing something for a change," Shwetha Menon said.

This comes after an FIR was filed earlier this month on Shwetha for allegedly publishing or transmitting obscene content, pertaining to some of her old films. The Kerala High Court, however, stayed the proceedings against her. Social activist Martin Menachery, who filed the complaint against the actor, claimed he had nothing to do with AMMA elections.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMMA (@amma.association)

Mohanlal's resignation from AMMA

The much-awaited election results for the AMMA presidential position came nearly a year after the former president, actor Mohanlal, resigned from his position in August 2024.

He resigned as the head of the 17-member executive committee over growing allegations of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. The allegations surfaced in the Justice K Hema Committee's report on the working conditions of women in Mollywood. At that time, all other executive members also resigned from their positions.

The controversy stemmed from several complaints and allegations from many female actors following the Hema Committee report. The government also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the hardships faced by women in the industry.

A redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was also made public, shedding light on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The 235-page report noted that the industry is controlled by 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who have been dominating and exerting control.

Earlier in January this year, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan stepped down as the AMMA treasurer, citing increasing work commitments that had affected his "mental health."

With Shwetha Menon's latest appointment, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists is expected to undergo a major transformation under new leadership.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Justice Hema Committee Report AMMA President AMMA Elections AMMA Controversy Shwetha Menon Mohanlal Resignation
