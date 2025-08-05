Kannada Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away At 34, Fans Mourn Sudden Loss

The Kannada film fraternity is mourning the sudden demise of actor Santhosh Balaraj, who breathed his last earlier this week at the age of 34. The actor had been admitted to the ICU at Bengaluru’s Sagar Apollo Hospital while undergoing treatment for jaundice. Despite medical efforts, he could not be revived, leaving fans and colleagues in deep shock.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Santhosh Balaraj began his acting journey in 2009 with Kempa, playing the lead role alongside Avinash, Ruchita Prasad, and Pradeep Singh Rawat. While the film marked his entry into the industry, it was Kariya 2 that truly put him on the map. Directed by Prabhu Srinivas and produced under his father’s banner, Kariya 2 showcased Santhosh in a rugged, action-oriented avatar, earning the film an IMDb rating of 7.1 and a cult fan base.

Over the years, Santhosh continued to build a versatile filmography with roles in Olavina Ole (2012), Janma (2013), and the critically appreciated Ganapa (2015), where he portrayed a gangster with emotional complexity. His recent works included Sathyam (2024) and the yet-to-be-released film Berklee, directed by Sumant Kranthi.

A Legacy Rooted in Family and Film

Santhosh was the son of late Kannada film producer Anekal Balaraj, a name synonymous with hits like Kariya, Kariya 2, and Jackpot. The father-son duo shared a deep bond, both personally and professionally. Tragically, Anekal Balaraj passed away in May 2022 following a road accident. He was hit by a motorbike near an ATM, which caused a fatal head injury. The motorcyclist fled the scene, and the incident left the family devastated.

After his father’s untimely demise, Santhosh continued living with his mother and remained unmarried. His personal life was kept largely private, focusing instead on his career and close relationships.

In addition to his commercial success, Santhosh was known for choosing roles that combined action with emotion—something that resonated deeply with his audience. His untimely death has left a void in the industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, peers, and filmmakers who admired his commitment to cinema.

May his soul rest in peace.